Xiaomi 14 Launch Date Is Set To Be October 26

Xiaomi is all set to launch its highly anticipated Xiaomi 14 series in the coming week. The company officially confirmed the Xiaomi 14 launch date through Weibo. What’s most noteworthy is that the Leica branding will be featured in this series, promising to provide the “best in the field” Summilux lens for mobile phones. The company has officially announced that the flagship 14 series will be announced on October 26. An event will take place in China, where the company will present the phones with HyperOS and a variable aperture camera, co-developed with Leica. So, are you guys excited?

The highly anticipated Xiaomi 14 series will include two models: Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro. Both handsets will boast a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. Qualcomm will unveil the latest SDC on October 24. As Qualcomm is approaching the launch date of the new chipset, many smartphone manufacturers are also gearing up to launch their flagship device with the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 3. Xiaomi will become the first smartphone manufacturer to announce new devices featuring the new chipset. To secure this position, Xiaomi scheduled its announcement on October 26, immediately following the conclusion of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Summit.

We may see an Ultra model later as there have been no words regarding the Ultra variant yet. According to one leakster, the duo will be available in Black, White, or Green. One eye-catching color option will be the vanilla one with a Pink paint job. There will be a 16 GB/1 TB memory variant for the Pro model. The Xiaomi 14 will come with 90W charging support, while the 14 Pro will reach 120W. If we talk about the design, the duo will keep the square camera island, however, the looks of the shooters will be slightly different.

Some previous rumors claim that the main camera of Xiaomi 14 will get an even larger sensor – 50MP 1/1.28”, up from 50MP 1/1.49”. In addition to that, it will also sport a “medium-telephoto” camera, probably with a standard lens like its predecessor. However, unlike Xiaomi 13, it is tipped to offer higher than 3.2x optical magnification. There have been no words regarding what the fourth sensor might be. Only three days are left in the domestic launch. So, let’s wait and watch what comes next. A global launch will likely happen in the first weeks of 2024.