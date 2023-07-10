Xiaomi 14 Schematic Leaks Revealing Some Design Details

Last week, we got our hands on the first leaked specs of the highly anticipated Xiaomi 14 series. The point worth mentioning here is that we now have some details regarding the design of the upcoming handset. Basically, it is our first look at an early schematic of the base Xiaomi 14. Let me tell you that the illustration shared by the tipster may differ from the final design.

Xiaomi 14 Is Tipped To Come With Slim Bezels

According to the latest reports, Xiaomi 14 will come with flat screen and slim bezels. In addition to that, the handset will boast a centered punch-hole cutout that looks in line with its predecessor. If we talk about the back, there will be a similar square camera island to the Xiaomi 13 series. However, it appears that there will be larger cutouts for the main and telephoto camera sensors. Reports claim that the other two cutouts are likely for the ultrawide camera sensor and the LED flash. Let’s have a look at the schematic:

According to some previously tipped specs, the vanilla variant will brag Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. In addition to that, there will be a 4,860 mAh battery with 90W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Xiaomi 14 Pro is tipped to debut with the same chipset and a larger 5,000 mAh battery with 120W wired and 50W wireless charging. There had been no further words regarding the handset or the series yet. Stay tuned to get more information.

