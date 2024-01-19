Xiaomi 14 Ultra May Arrive with an Optional Camera Kit & More

Usama AnjumLast Updated: Jan 19, 2024
Xiaomi 14 Ultra

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is getting ready to launch the “Xiaomi 14 Ultra,” its flagship phone. The smartphone will arrive with top specifications, including a professional-grade camera. Before the launch, a tipster posted screenshots of the 3C listing of a Xiaomi 14 Ultra accessory, which shows that the phone could arrive with an optional camera kit.

Moreover, the screenshots appear to be of the wireless professional camera kit that the company should sell separately. The 3C listing also shows that the kit will come with a maximum output of 1,500 mAh at 5V, implying that it might also double as a portable battery.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra arrived with a camera kit, which allowed users to convert the smartphone into a professional camera. Moreover, it included a lens cover, a camera grip, a case, and a 67mm adapter ring. However, the kit was only launched in China.

Expected Specifications:

Features Specifications
Display 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED
Refresh Rate 120Hz
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
AI Features Yes (Similar to the Galaxy S24 series)
Camera Configuration Four 50MP cameras
Primary Camera Sensor Sony LYT900

Also read:

Xiaomi Achieves A Milestone With Its Latest Satellite Mobile Phone

PTA Taxes Portal

Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes Portal

Explore NowFollow us on Google News!
Usama AnjumLast Updated: Jan 19, 2024
Photo of Usama Anjum

Usama Anjum

© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved  |  Phoneworld by CACF
Back to top button
>