Xiaomi 14 Ultra May Arrive with an Optional Camera Kit & More

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi is getting ready to launch the “Xiaomi 14 Ultra,” its flagship phone. The smartphone will arrive with top specifications, including a professional-grade camera. Before the launch, a tipster posted screenshots of the 3C listing of a Xiaomi 14 Ultra accessory, which shows that the phone could arrive with an optional camera kit.

Moreover, the screenshots appear to be of the wireless professional camera kit that the company should sell separately. The 3C listing also shows that the kit will come with a maximum output of 1,500 mAh at 5V, implying that it might also double as a portable battery.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Xiaomi 13 Ultra arrived with a camera kit, which allowed users to convert the smartphone into a professional camera. Moreover, it included a lens cover, a camera grip, a case, and a 67mm adapter ring. However, the kit was only launched in China.

Expected Specifications:

Features Specifications Display 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED Refresh Rate 120Hz Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC AI Features Yes (Similar to the Galaxy S24 series) Camera Configuration Four 50MP cameras Primary Camera Sensor Sony LYT900

