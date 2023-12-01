Xiaomi 14 Ultra Rumors: Expected Features & Launch Date

The tech giant Xiaomi is planning to roll out a new flagship smartphone, the 14 Ultra, according to a report. The new device will reportedly be equipped with a quad-camera system and a faster variable aperture. It is pertinent to mention here that the company has already launched the Xiaomi 14 and 14 Pro, and rumors suggest that the Ultra version will be launched somewhere in April 2024.

Expected features in the Xiaomi 14 Ultra:

A tipster, Digital Chat Station, released new leaks regarding the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. These leaks suggest that the smartphone is anticipated to feature four 50 MP cameras, which include a main sensor with a wider f/1.6-f/4.0 variable aperture.

The previous model had a dual aperture of f/1.9 to f/4.0, therefore, it can be considered a notable upgrade. Furthermore, a wider aperture enables more light to enter the camera sensor, which can prove to be vital for photography and videography in low-light conditions. The rumors also indicate that the device will have native focal lengths of 0.5x, 1x, 3.2x, and 5x. In addition, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra will likely feature a new Sony LYT-900 sensor. This sensor will also aid in improving the camera’s low-light performance.

Furthermore, we may also see a new feature that enables the lens to change during the video, depending on how much light is getting onto the sensor. It would assist in reducing noise and improving the overall quality of videos.

