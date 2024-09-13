Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro: A Sneak Peek at Their Design

The Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro are highly anticipated smartphones that are set to be released soon. While the official release date remains under wraps, leaks have provided us with a wealth of information about their specifications. One of the remaining mysteries, however, was their physical design.

A recent video leak has shed some light on the aesthetics of these upcoming devices. The video, which has since been removed from TikTok, focused exclusively on the rear design of the 14T and 14T Pro. Although the original video is no longer available, screenshots have been preserved, offering a glimpse into the phones’ appearance.

From the leaked images, it is evident that the 14T and 14T Pro share a similar design language. Both devices feature a flat back with a prominent camera bump. The camera bump houses three lenses and a flash, suggesting that the phones will be equipped with powerful camera systems.

While the video did not provide details about the front design, we can make some educated guesses based on current trends. It is likely that the phones will sport a large, almost bezel-less display with a punch-hole cutout for the front-facing camera.

The leaked images also reveal that the 14T and 14T Pro will be available in multiple color options, including black and blue. These colors are in line with Xiaomi’s recent design philosophy, which emphasizes sleek and minimalist aesthetics.

Overall, the leaked video has given us a clearer picture of what the Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro will look like. The phones’ modern design, combined with their impressive specifications, make them highly anticipated additions to Xiaomi’s smartphone lineup.