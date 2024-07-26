Xiaomi 14T Pro Geekbench Listing Reveals Key Specs

The Xiaomi 14T Pro, the highly anticipated member of Xiaomi’s family, seems to be edging closer to its global launch later this year. Ahead of its official release, the smartphone surfaced on a benchmarking website, Geekbench. As a result, we got our hands on some key specifications of the upcoming Xiaomi phone along with a glimpse into what users can anticipate from the new flagship. Let’s delve into it.

Xiaomi 14T Pro Specs Surface Online

The international variant of the Xiaomi 14T Pro was recently spotted on Geekbench with the model number 2407FPN8EG. It is pertinent to mention that the same identifier was previously found on Thailand’s NBTC certification website. Both certifications hint at its imminent launch. According to the Geekbench listing, the octa-core processor will power the upcoming handset, featuring a base clock speed of 2.0 GHz and a motherboard codenamed ‘rothko’. As per the details, the upcoming MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC, known for its robust performance capabilities will power the Xiaomi 14T Pro.

The MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ SoC will be a significant player in the smartphone market. It will feature a single Cortex-X4 prime core clocked at 3.4 GHz, three Cortex-X4 cores operating at 2.85 GHz, and four Cortex-A720 cores running at 2.0 GHz. This setup aims to deliver outstanding performance metrics. Anyhow, it will be a robust handset with powerful performance. The 14T Pro achieved scores of 9,369 in single-core tests and 26,083 in multi-core tests.

In addition to its powerful performance, the 14T Pro will boast an advanced camera system. According to rumors, the smartphone will boast a triple rear camera setup. The setup will include a 50-megapixel primary camera with an Omnivision OV50H sensor, a 13-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor with an Omnivision OV13B sensor, and a 50-megapixel telephoto lens from Samsung (S5KJN1). For selfies, there will be a high-resolution front-facing snapper. The information from the Camera FV 5 database further supported these details, backing the credibility of the leaked specs. Anyhow, let’s wait and watch what comes next. Stay tuned!