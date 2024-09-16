Xiaomi 14T Pro Promo Material Confirms 120W Fast Charging & Impressive Specs

Xiaomi is gearing up to launch the highly anticipated Xiaomi 14T Pro quite soon. The flagship killer has been in the pipeline of rumors for the past few weeks. Several specs and features of this phone have already been leaked. Recently, some promo material for the phone surfaced online setting expectations high. The all-new images solidify the specs and hint at a potential Google AI partnership that can enhance the phone’s features. Let’s dig into what the images reaffirm.

Xiaomi 14T Pro: A Powerhouse With MediaTek Dimensity 9300+

At the core of the 14T Pro is the MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ 5G chipset promising top-tier performance. According to the latest reports, this powerhouse will be complemented by Xiaomi’s Surge P2 and G1 chips to manage the phone’s 5,000mAh battery efficiently. Talking about the battery, the promo materials confirm a standout feature—120W fast charging. You can fully charge the device in just 19 minutes. Isn’t it amazing? For those who prefer wireless charging, the 14T Pro also supports 50W wireless charging, making it an excellent option for users looking for convenience and speed.

The 14T Pro doesn’t fall short in the camera department either. The smartphone will boast a 50MP primary camera with a Light Fusion 900 image sensor and a Leica Summilux f/1.6 lens for improved photo clarity. Alongside the primary shooter, there’s a 12MP ultrawide sensor and a 50MP telephoto lens. On the front, the handset sports a 32MP selfie snapper promising crisp and clear shots.

The 14T Pro will boast a 144Hz display, providing smooth scrolling and an immersive viewing experience. Interestingly, the promo material hints at AI integration for the display. However, the exact role of AI in improving display performance still remains vague. Further, Google Gemini integration is teased, possibly suggesting advanced AI features.

The Xiaomi 14T Pro will come with an IP68 rating, making it dust and water-resistant. It aims to further solidify its position as a premium flagship. Alongside the Pro model, there will be the vanilla Xiaomi 14T. It will feature a 6.67-inch 1.5K display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Dimensity 8300-Ultra processor will power it. This version will come with 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage, and a 5,000mAh battery. Like the Pro, it will also boast an IP68 rating.

