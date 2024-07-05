Xiaomi 14T Pro – Specifications, Launch Date & Expected Price in Pakistan

The upcoming Xiaomi 14T Pro has been approved by Thailand’s NBTC authority, with model number 2407FPN8EG. It indicates that the smartphone is soon going to launch in Thailand. Moreover, according to a source, the smartphone will also launch in Pakistan in the upcoming months.

The NBTC listing didn’t offer detailed specifications, however, it hints at a launch timeline. The Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro which are the predecessor of the 14T and 14T Pro were approved by the NBTC by late July and early August 2023. Afterward, they were globally launched in late September. Therefore, we can assume a similar timeline for the Xiaomi 14T & 14T Pro.

Rumored Specs:

If we talk about the specs, rumors suggest that the 14T Pro will come with a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 32-megapixel front camera. It is expected to feature an OLED panel with a 1.5K resolution and an efficient 144Hz refresh rate. Moreover, it will be equipped with the Dimensity 9300+ chipset, along with a 5,500mAh battery and 120W fast charging capability. Following its predecessors, the phone could offer up to 16 GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1 TB of UFS 4.0 storage. The device is also expected to feature a metallic frame and an IP68-rated chassis for water and dust resistance.

Expected Price:

The Xiaomi 14T Pro will be available for around PKR 230k in Pakistan.

