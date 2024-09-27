Xiaomi has expanded the Xiaomi 14 series by introducing two new models – the Xiaomi 14T and Xiaomi 14T Pro. These smartphones are the successors of last year’s Xiaomi 13T and 13T Pro, offering several upgrades in both performance and design. Notably, the Xiaomi 14T Pro is a refined version of the Redmi K70 Ultra launched in China earlier this year.

Xiaomi 14T Series Launches with Dimensity 9300+ and 120W Charging

Display and Design

Both the Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro feature a 6.67-inch display that has been co-developed with TCL. This screen boasts a 1.5K resolution, a refresh rate of 144Hz, and an impressive peak brightness of 4,000 nits. The display supports HDR10, providing vibrant colours and better contrast. To ensure ease of use in different lighting conditions, the screen intelligently adjusts its brightness and color temperature. An in-screen fingerprint scanner is also integrated for easy and secure access.

The design of the Xiaomi 14T series showcases a sleek, modern look. The phones feature a flat frame with a square camera island on the back. Both models are dust and water-resistant, thanks to their IP68 certification, making them durable enough to withstand everyday challenges.

Camera Capabilities

In terms of photography, Xiaomi has continued its collaboration with Leica, providing both the 14T and 14T Pro with Leica-branded triple rear cameras. The camera setup includes a 50MP main sensor (with a larger 1/1.31-inch sensor on the Pro model), a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle lens. The standard Xiaomi 14T supports focal lengths from 15mm to 100mm, while the Pro model extends that range to 120mm, offering more versatility in capturing photos. The phones come with features like Master Portrait Mode, Movie Mode, and support for up to 8K video recording at 30fps, making them ideal for photography enthusiasts. Additionally, both models feature a 32MP front camera for high-quality selfies.

Performance and Battery

Internally, the Xiaomi 14T comes with the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra chipset, while the Pro variant comes with the more powerful Dimensity 9300+ SoC. The standard model comes with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage, while the Pro version offers a maximum of 16GB RAM and 1TB of storage. To manage heat during intensive tasks, both models have a 3D IceLoop system for advanced heat dissipation.

Both devices house a 5,000mAh battery. The Xiaomi 14T supports 67W fast charging, while the Pro variant supports 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, ensuring that users can recharge their devices quickly and efficiently.

Software and Features

The Xiaomi 14T series comes pre-installed with HyperOS based on Android 14. Xiaomi has also collaborated with Google to bring new features like Circle to Search. The devices also come with several AI-powered features, including AI Interpreter, AI Subtitles, and AI Recorder, enhancing user convenience and functionality.

Pricing and Availability

The Xiaomi 14T starts at EUR 649, while the 14T Pro starts at EUR 799. Both phones are available in Titan Blue, Titan Gray, and Titan Black. Additionally, the standard model offers an extra Lemon Green colour option with a leather back panel for those who prefer a unique design.

With these features and improvements, the Xiaomi 14T and 14T Pro aim to set a new standard for mid-range flagship smartphones.

