Xiaomi 14T Series Price Reveal by Amazon

Xiaomi’s upcoming 14T series has been shrouded in mystery until now, but an accidental leak by Amazon Italy has revealed the prices and a generous launch promo. While the page was quickly taken down, a lucky reader managed to capture the details before it disappeared.

The Xiaomi 14T Pro will be available in two storage variants: 256GB for €800 and 512GB for €900. The Xiaomi 14T price is still unknown as the Amazon listing was removed, but previous reports suggest it could be around €650.

To sweeten the deal, Xiaomi is offering a free Redmi Pad Pro (6/128GB) and a 120W charger with the purchase of any Xiaomi 14T series device. This promo will run from September 26th to October 31st.

Both the 14T and 14T Pro are expected to feature impressive specifications. The 14T Pro is rumored to have a Dimensity 9300+ chipset, while the 14T will likely use a Dimensity 8300-Ultra. Both phones will have 6.67-inch OLED displays with a 144Hz refresh rate and 4,000 nits peak brightness.

In terms of cameras, the Xiaomi 14T will feature a 50MP main sensor, a 50MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide lens. The 14T Pro is expected to have a larger 1/1.31″ sensor in the main camera. Both phones will also have a 32MP selfie camera.

The Xiaomi 14T series is shaping up to be a compelling option for those looking for a powerful and feature-packed smartphone. With its competitive pricing and generous launch promo, it could be a popular choice among consumers.