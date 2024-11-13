The Xiaomi 15, which has been available in China since late last month, is going to expand to global markets soon. While the company has not yet announced an official release date for the global variant, recent comments by an executive in India suggest that a March launch could be on the horizon. As anticipation builds, new details about the global version of the Xiaomi 15 are surfacing, giving fans and tech enthusiasts a glimpse of what to expect.

A Geekbench database entry has revealed the global variant of the Xiaomi 15, identified as model number “24129PN74G.” This listing appeared in the AI test section of the benchmarking platform, sparking interest among smartphone enthusiasts. However, the results from the tests are somewhat inconsistent, making it too early to draw meaningful comparisons between the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip in the Xiaomi 15 and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor found in the Xiaomi 14.

Xiaomi 15 Global Variant Spotted on Geekbench, Launch Expected in March

It is also worth noting that these tests were conducted exclusively on the CPU, leaving out the GPU (Graphics Processing Unit) and NPU (Neural Processing Unit). While CPU performance is crucial, the true potential of the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset may only be realized when GPU and AI-focused workloads are tested, which are more representative of real-world use cases.

Despite the lack of comprehensive performance data, the Geekbench listing provides valuable insights. For one, the global variant of the Xiaomi 15 appears to feature 12GB of RAM as standard, ensuring smooth multitasking and performance. Additionally, the device will ship with Android 15 out of the box, layered with Xiaomi’s new HyperOS 2.0 interface. This combination promises a refined user experience, blending the latest features of Android with Xiaomi’s custom enhancements.

The presence of HyperOS 2.0 is particularly noteworthy. Xiaomi’s HyperOS offers a seamless and intelligent ecosystem experience, improving device connectivity, user interface fluidity, and resource management. The new version will refine these capabilities even further.

Although these details are exciting, the most eagerly awaited information—the pricing—remains a mystery. Xiaomi has yet to disclose the price for the global variant of the Xiaomi 15. However, the company will reveal this closer to the official launch. If past trends are anything to go by, Xiaomi will likely aim to position the Xiaomi 15 competitively in the flagship market, balancing cutting-edge specifications with an attractive price tag.

The fact that the global variant is already undergoing testing is a promising sign that its release is imminent. As March approaches, more details about the device, including its pricing and availability, will emerge. For now, fans can look forward to a powerful device with top-tier hardware, cutting-edge software, and a design likely to appeal to tech-savvy users around the world.