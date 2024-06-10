Xiaomi 15 Pro Camera Sensors Revealed In A Leak

The OV50K sensor is a significant upgrade. It is larger as compared to the 1/1.31-inch sensor used in the Xiaomi 14 Pro. Limited information is available about OV50K yet. Just for context, its smaller variant, the OV50K40, is known for using lateral overflow integration capacitors (LOFIC) to achieve outstanding high dynamic range (HDR) performance in different lighting conditions, rivaling human eye-level HDR with single exposure in standard mode.

Xiaomi 15 Pro To Boast Square-Shaped Camera Module

According to the latest reports, the IMX882 telephoto sensor does not perform well in digital zoom clarity compared to the OV64b. However, it is noted for its efficient power consumption. The Xiaomi 14 Pro used a Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor for its 3.2x telephoto lens. The switch to the IMX882 is tipped to improve the telephoto performance. The aperture of the telephoto lens will also be a pivotal factor in its improved functionality.

Previous rumors indicate that the Xiaomi 15 Pro will boast a square-shaped camera module in the upper left corner of the device. However, the flash will be positioned outside the camera island, likely due to space constraints. The lenses in front of the sensors are also anticipated to be improved.

On the front, the Xiaomi 15 Pro will sport a 2K micro-curved screen, Moreover, it will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. The upcoming chip is tipped to come with some amazing improvements over its predecessor. As per reports, the performance core of the SoC can run up to 4.2GHz. Further, the chip is said to break 3,000 points in single-core and 10,000 points in multi-core tests on Geekbench. It is pertinent to mention that the new chip will also be quite expensive. Chinese brands will likely struggle to keep costs down, and there won’t be room for an affordable performance flagship rocking the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4. The phone is expected to launch around mid-October. We will surely share more information about the Xiaomi 15 series, so stay tuned!