Xiaomi 15 Pro Camera Sensors Revealed In A Leak
Several rumors and leaks have been circulating regarding the highly anticipated Xiaomi 15 Pro. In a recent development, the Chinese microblogging site Weibo unveiled the camera specifications for Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship phone. As per the leak, the 15 Pro will feature three 50MP cameras on the back, similar to its predecessor. The primary sensor will be the OV50K, a 1-inch sensor, while the 3x telephoto camera will use the IMX882 sensor.
PTA Taxes Portal
Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes PortalExplore NowFollow us on Google News!