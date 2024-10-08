Xiaomi 15 Pro First Look: Leaked Renders Reveal Stunning Design & Powerful Features

October is shaping up to be an exhilarating month for smartphone fans, with several flagship launches lined up. One of the most highly anticipated releases is the Xiaomi 15 series, which is set to launch later this month in China, followed by a global rollout next year. Recently, some leaked renders of Xiaomi 15 pro surfaced online giving us the first detailed look at the design and specifications of the upcoming handset.

Xiaomi 15 Pro Specs, Design & Features

Design and Build

According to the leaked renders, the 15 Pro will maintain a design similar to its predecessor. It will feature the signature square-shaped triple camera module. However, Xiaomi has moved the LED flash array outside the camera island this time, possibly to house a Laser Auto-Focus (AF) module. This technology is often used to improve accuracy. No doubt, it is a welcoming addition for photography enthusiasts.

The renders reveal three 15 Pro color options: black, white, and silver. However, Xiaomi may use more creative names for these colors at launch. There are also rumors of a special Titanium edition. The phone will boast a smooth glass sandwich design with a flat metal frame, giving it a premium look and feel.

Cutting-Edge Camera System

On the camera front, the Xiaomi 15 Pro will reportedly feature a 50 MP Light Fusion 900 series primary sensor with an f/1.4 aperture. It will deliver sharper and more detailed images in low light. Additionally, there will be a 50 MP ultra-wide lens and a 50 MP Sony IMX858 5x telephoto camera. For selfie lovers, a 32 MP front-facing snapper will likely be included. As with previous Xiaomi flagships, the Leica camera tuning is anticipated to improve image quality and overall photography performance.

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 and Performance

Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset will power the handset. It will be Qualcomm’s latest and most powerful processor expected to deliver significant performance gains. Xiaomi 15 Pro will be a powerhouse for gaming, multitasking, and more. It will come with up to 16GB of RAM and 1TB of internal storage.

Display and Battery

The Xiaomi 15 Pro will reportedly feature a massive 6.78-inch quad-curved AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, providing smooth scrolling and immersive visuals. There will be a massive 6000mAh battery with 90W wired charging, 80W wireless charging, and 10W reverse wireless charging to keep its lights on.

With features like 5 years of Android updates and flagship specs, Xiaomi is positioning itself as a strong competitor against rivals like OnePlus, Oppo, and Samsung. Are you excited for its launch? Do share with us in the comment section.

