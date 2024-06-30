Xiaomi 15 Pro Leak: Ditches Variable Aperture Camera

Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship, the Xiaomi 15 Pro, is generating a lot of buzz with leaks revealing some interesting details. According to a well-known Weibo tipster, the phone might forgo the variable aperture camera seen on the Xiaomi 14 Pro.

Focus on Sensor Size

The leak suggests the Xiaomi 15 Pro will feature a new, single-aperture primary camera with a large 50-megapixel sensor. This shift away from a variable aperture system could be a strategic move by Xiaomi to prioritize sensor size and low-light performance. Larger sensors generally capture more light, resulting in better image quality, especially in low-lit environments.

Telephoto and Ultrawide Cameras

The leak also hints at a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3x optical zoom, a slight improvement over the 3.2x zoom on the Xiaomi 14 Pro. While details about the ultrawide camera remain unknown, previous rumors suggest it might also be a 50-megapixel sensor.

Other Upgrades

The Xiaomi 15 Pro is shaping up to be a well-rounded phone with improvements beyond just the cameras. The leak mentions a 2K micro-curved display, offering a more immersive viewing experience. The phone is also expected to pack a large battery for extended use and an ultrasonic fingerprint sensor for secure and convenient unlocking. Interestingly, a previous leak suggests the vanilla Xiaomi 15 might be the one getting the variable aperture camera, making camera choices a point of differentiation between the two models.

Is a Variable Aperture a Dealbreaker?

The removal of the variable aperture camera on the Xiaomi 15 Pro might raise eyebrows for some users. Variable aperture allows cameras to adjust the lens opening depending on lighting conditions. In bright environments, a smaller aperture can be used for sharper images, while wider apertures let in more light for low-light photography.

However, the decision to forgo this feature could be linked to advancements in sensor technology. Modern sensors might be able to deliver excellent image quality across various lighting conditions without needing a variable aperture mechanism. Additionally, a larger sensor size can often compensate for the lack of variable aperture in low-light situations.

Final Thoughts

With the official release still months away, these leaks provide a glimpse into what the Xiaomi 15 Pro might offer. While the lack of a variable aperture camera is a notable change, the upgrade to a larger sensor and other improvements paint a promising picture for Xiaomi’s upcoming flagship. Until the official unveiling, we’ll have to wait and see how these leaks translate into the final product.