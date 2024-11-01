Xiaomi 15 Series Launched – Stellar Performance But at a High Price

Xiaomi has officially launched its latest flagship phones, the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro. According to a credible source, the smartphone is currently up for sale in China and will soon be released in the global market as well. The series comes with high-end performance enhancements, camera upgrades, and OLED displays, positioning it as one of the top contenders in the flagship market.

Xiaomi 15: Compact Yet Mighty

The Xiaomi 15 comes with a compact 6.36-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and 120Hz LTPO refresh rate, with a maximum brightness of 3200 nits. It is equipped with the new powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which clocks up to 4.32GHz and surpasses Apple’s A18 Pro in processing power. For photography lovers, there is a triple 50MP camera system, however, it has a standard telephoto lens rather than a periscope. There is 5,400mAh with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging. However, it is a bit surprising that Xiaomi didn’t come with more power given that it always tends to stay ahead in the charging game. Pertinently, OnePlus launched its flagship yesterday with 100W wired charging, surpassing Xiaomi 15. Starting at around $630 for 12/256GB, the Xiaomi 15 lacks satellite connectivity but maintains the IP68 rating, WiFi 7, and an ultrasonic fingerprint reader.

Xiaomi 15 Pro: Power and Display Innovation

The Xiaomi 15 Pro also arrives with the Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, boasting a 45% increase in its performance and a 44% boost in efficiency over its predecessor. In terms of display, the Xiaomi 15 Pro has a 6.73-inch TCL-made CSOT M9 OLED panel with a 2K resolution and a peak brightness of 3200 nits (24% brighter than its predecessor). Moreover, there is a 120Hz LTPO refresh rate, 300Hz touch sampling, and Dragon Crystal Glass 2.0 for durability.

In the camera department, the 15 Pro features a triple-lens 50MP setup, including a Sony LYT-900 sensor as its primary camera, optimized by Leica for superior photo quality. It can also support 8K video at 24/30 fps. For selfie lovers, there is a 32MP front camera that can record in 4K at 60 fps. The smartphone is powered by a 6,100mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless charging support. There are additional features like satellite connectivity, IP68 rating, WiFi 7, and an ultrasonic fingerprint reader. The Xiaomi 15 Pro starts at approximately $742 for the 12/256GB variant.

It seems like Xiaomi has focused more on the camera and performance aspects this time rather than positioning on charging aspects. We will have to wait and see how these new phones compete in the presence of OnePlus 13, iPhone 16 and others.

