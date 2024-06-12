Xiaomi 15 Specs Leak: Everything We Know So Far

The much-anticipated Xiaomi 15 will offer solid upgrades over the Xiaomi 14, with improved camera capabilities, a powerful new chipset, and premium build options. Although not groundbreaking, these improvements ensure that Xiaomi 15 will be a strong contender in the high-end smartphone market. In a recent leak, the Xiaomi 15 specs have surfaced, providing a glimpse into what this highly anticipated handset will offer. Let’s dive into the details.

Anticipated Xiaomi 15 Specs

The Xiaomi 15 will reportedly debut in China in mid-October 2024, alongside the Xiaomi 15 Pro. It will be the first device powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will launch in October as Qualcomm’s new top-of-the-line mobile chipset, and this Xiaomi smartphone will be the first one to rock it.

The upcoming Xiaomi phone is anticipated to feature a “1.5K” LTPO flat screen, offering impressive display quality. On the camera front, the upcoming Xiaomi phone will boast a 50 MP main camera with a 1/1.3″ sensor size, a 50 MP ultrawide camera, and a 50 MP telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. Additionally, all cameras are expected to have large apertures, improving their performance in low-light conditions.

The Xiaomi 15 will reportedly deliver robust performance with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. Moreover, it will feature an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner for improved security. Additional features include stereo speakers for immersive audio and an advanced vibration motor for improved haptics. The phone will be available in two colors: black and white with options for a glass back or faux leather finish. The exact battery capacity hasn’t been revealed yet. However, it is anticipated to include next-gen battery cells, likely offering a slight improvement in mAh compared to previous models. Overall, the Xiaomi 15 appears to be a solid, yet not groundbreaking, upgrade from the Xiaomi 14. So, let’s wait and watch what new it brings to the table. Stay tuned for more updates!