Xiaomi 15 Specs Leak: Everything We Know So Far
The much-anticipated Xiaomi 15 will offer solid upgrades over the Xiaomi 14, with improved camera capabilities, a powerful new chipset, and premium build options. Although not groundbreaking, these improvements ensure that Xiaomi 15 will be a strong contender in the high-end smartphone market. In a recent leak, the Xiaomi 15 specs have surfaced, providing a glimpse into what this highly anticipated handset will offer. Let’s dive into the details.
Anticipated Xiaomi 15 Specs
The Xiaomi 15 will reportedly debut in China in mid-October 2024, alongside the Xiaomi 15 Pro. It will be the first device powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 will launch in October as Qualcomm’s new top-of-the-line mobile chipset, and this Xiaomi smartphone will be the first one to rock it.
PTA Taxes Portal
Find PTA Taxes on All Phones on a Single Page using the PhoneWorld PTA Taxes PortalExplore NowFollow us on Google News!