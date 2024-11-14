Xiaomi 15 Ultra Camera Leak Reveals Major Upgrades: Here’s What to Expect?

Xiaomi is prepping for the launch of its highly anticipated 15 Ultra, expected to debut early next year. The other members of the series including vanilla Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro will first make their way to the Chinese market. After that, the flagship Ultra variant will make its debut. Recently, a new leaked image of the upcoming flagship surfaced online giving us a glimpse at the Xiaomi 15 Ultra camera layout. Xiaomi has retained the iconic circular camera bump, however, there are notable changes in the camera arrangement that promise impressive photography capabilities. Let’s dig into what the leak reveals.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Camera Layout Leaked: 200 MP Telephoto and Powerful Battery in Tow

According to the leak, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will sport a quad-camera setup with a huge 200 MP periscope telephoto camera. The telephoto camera will be reportedly positioned in a striking top-center slot within the circular array. This configuration is quite different from the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, as it gives the periscope sensor a dedicated space. The cherry on top is that you will be able to enjoy around 4.3x magnification, elevating long-range shots to new levels.

The phone will house a high-performance main camera, an ultrawide, and a 50 MP 2x or 3x telephoto lens. Moreover, there will be a 32 MP front-facing selfie snapper. Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset will power the handset. Moreover, a massive 6,000 mAh battery capable of 90W wired and 80W wireless charging will keep its lights on.

If these rumors pan out, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra is poised to offer a cutting-edge camera system ever seen on a smartphone. Together with a robust battery and powerful Snapdragon processor, this phone is shaping up to be a tough competitor in the high-end market. Are you guys excited for its launch? Do share with us in the comment section.

