Xiaomi 15 Ultra Camera Specs Leaked: A Rival to iPhone 16 Pro and OnePlus 13?

The tech giant Xiaomi’s upcoming 15 Ultra has emerged in a new leak, showcasing a camera setup that could surpass other high-end flagship phones in the market. It is pertinent to mention here that the company has already launched the Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro. The ultra variant which is expected to launch soon can provide fierce competition to Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro and the OnePlus 13.

According to XiaomiTime, the 15 Ultra will arrive with the latest LYT-900 sensor from Sony, with a resolution of 50 MP. Engineered for exceptional low-light performance, this main camera could be a game-changer, potentially surpassing iPhone 16 pro and Oneplus 13.

But that’s not the end of the story, Xiaomi’s Ultra model will also feature a 200 MP Samsung HP9 sensor under a periscope telephoto lens, with 5x optical zoom. This mirrors features seen on Vivo’s X100 Ultra, placing Xiaomi in the same league. Moreover, the secondary 3x telephoto lens, powered by a 50 MP Sony IMX 858, is set to challenge the mid-range zoom capabilities of other flagships.

The 50 MP Samsung ISOCELL JN5 ultrawide camera rounds up the quad rear setup, ideal for capturing expansive scenes. On the other hand, selfie lovers will get a 32 MP Omnivision OV32B sensor, however, we don’t have information about any other features.

It’s clear that Xiaomi is repositioning itself as one of the best camera phones in the market, evident through the upgrades in its new flagship series.

Also read:

Xiaomi 15 Series Launched: Stellar Performance But at a High Price