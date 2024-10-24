Xiaomi is about to release its Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro smartphones later this month, but the Xiaomi 15 Ultra won’t make its debut until February. Despite the delayed launch, leaks of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra have already surfaced, offering a glimpse into its design and features. One aspect that stands out is its distinctive and somewhat controversial camera arrangement, which may not appeal to fans of symmetrical designs.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra continues the Ultra line’s tradition with a circular camera bump. However, the placement of the cameras within this bump is asymmetrical, creating a design that might divide opinions. According to leaks, the top camera is a 200 MP periscope telephoto lens with a 4.3x optical zoom, featuring Samsung’s ISOCELL HP9 sensor. This high-powered lens will deliver impressive zoom capabilities, making it a highlight for photography enthusiasts.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Leaks Revealed Weird Camera Arrangement

On the bottom row of the camera module, there are three 50 MP cameras. These include a 50 MP main camera, a 50 MP ultrawide lens, and a 50 MP 2x telephoto lens. This combination suggests the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will offer versatile photography options, catering to different shooting scenarios, whether it’s capturing wide landscapes or detailed portraits. For selfies, the device will have a 32 MP front camera, which should deliver high-quality self-portraits and video calls.

In addition to its advanced camera system, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will also feature a 6.7-inch LTPO OLED display. The screen will likely have a 120 Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth scrolling and a responsive user experience. The micro-quad-curved design of the display adds a sleek touch to the phone, making it comfortable to hold and visually appealing.

Powering the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will be the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which will offer top-tier performance. This processor should enable smooth multitasking, fast app loading, and efficient power usage, making the phone a reliable choice for both daily tasks and demanding applications like gaming.

Battery life is another strong suit of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra. It will come with a 6,000 mAh battery, providing long-lasting usage on a single charge. Additionally, the device will support 90W wired charging and 80W wireless charging, allowing users to quickly recharge their phones without the hassle of waiting for long periods. These features position the Xiaomi 15 Ultra as a powerful option for users who prioritize battery life and fast charging.

The phone is expected to run Xiaomi’s new HyperOS 2.0 based on Android 15. This combination promises a seamless and efficient user interface, along with the latest Android features and improvements. Overall, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra looks to be an impressive device, combining cutting-edge hardware with a unique design and advanced software, making it a strong contender in the premium smartphone market.