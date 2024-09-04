Xiaomi 15 Ultra Leaks: Unveiling Groundbreaking Camera Upgrades

Xiaomi is wrapping up to launch its latest flagship, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra quite soon. Several rumors and leaks have been swirling around us regarding this much-anticipated handset for the past few weeks. A new leak recently revealed the phone’s incredible camera upgrades. Set to launch alongside the Xiaomi 15 series, the Ultra model aims to push the boundaries of smartphone photography, with noteworthy improvements over its predecessor, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra.

According to reliable sources, the 15 Ultra will feature a new main camera sensor that outperforms the already impressive LYT-900 sensor on the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. This upcoming sensor is tipped to be larger than the 1-inch IMX989 on the Xiaomi 13 Ultra. It means the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will boast the largest CMOS sensor ever seen on a smartphone.

Cutting-Edge Camera Features

Zoom technology has always been a noteworthy feature of Xiaomi’s “Ultra” models. The upcoming Ultra model is no exception. Leaks indicate that the device will boast a 200 MP telephoto camera, rivaling the capabilities of the Vivo X100 Ultra. However, the upcoming model will go even further, boasting a 4.4x zoom lens and a stunning 10x lossless zoom, making it perfect for capturing distant subjects with unpaired clarity.

In addition to the impressive zoom and main camera hardware, the 15 Ultra will introduce several other amazing features. These include an upgraded selfie camera for sharper, more detailed self-portraits. Additionally, there will be a 4K cinematic video mode to capture professional-quality footage on their smartphones. Last but not least, improved slow-motion capture capabilities will allow for smoother and more detailed slow-motion videos.

The Xiaomi 15 series will make its debut in China next month, following Qualcomm’s anticipated announcement of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset. The Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro will launch shortly after. On the other hand, the Ultra model—the crown jewel of the series may hit the market in Q1 2025. Stay tuned for more details.

Are you guys excited for the official launch of Xiaomi’s next-gen powerhouse, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra? Do share with us in the comment section.