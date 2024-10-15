A couple of months ago, well-known tipster Ice Universe revealed exciting news about the upcoming Xiaomi 15 Ultra: it will boast a 200MP telephoto camera. This high-end camera will be exclusive to the Ultra variant, setting it apart from the standard Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro models, which are rumoured to feature 50MP telephoto lenses with 3x optical zoom. Now, other sources on Weibo are providing more insights into the impressive camera capabilities of the Ultra, giving us a clearer picture of what to expect from Xiaomi’s next flagship.

The 200MP telephoto camera will feature a 100mm lens capable of delivering 4.3x magnification with an f/2.6 aperture. This setup promises sharp detail and improved performance in portrait and zoom photography. When compared to its predecessor, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, which sported a 50MP periscope lens with 5x zoom (120mm) and an f/2.5 aperture, the new configuration trades off slightly on zoom reach but offers a much higher resolution for capturing intricate details.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra to Feature a 200MP Telephoto Camera: New Details Surface

Interestingly, the Xiaomi 15 Ultra will feature two telephoto cameras. Alongside the standout 200MP module, the device will also include a 50MP 3x telephoto lens, the same one found in the Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro models. This dual-telephoto setup suggests that Xiaomi is aiming to provide a versatile zoom experience, with both medium and long-range zoom options.

All three Xiaomi 15-series models will be powered by Qualcomm’s next-generation Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, though it might carry a slightly different branding, such as Snapdragon 8 Elite. This new chipset will bring significant improvements in image processing, thanks to its upgraded Image Signal Processor (ISP) and Neural Processing Unit (NPU). These enhancements will ensure that the cameras deliver faster image capture, better low-light performance, and advanced computational photography features.

Xiaomi appears to be following a familiar launch strategy with its 15-series lineup. While the Xiaomi 15 and 15 Pro models will launch later this month, the 15 Ultra will come separately in January 2025. This approach mirrors the release pattern of the 14-series, though this time the gap between the standard and Ultra models will be shorter. In the case of the Xiaomi 14 Ultra, the launch took place in February, but Xiaomi seems keen on an earlier launch for the 15 Ultra.

With the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, the company aims to redefine smartphone photography, focusing on ultra-high-resolution zoom capabilities. The combination of a 200MP telephoto camera, two telephoto modules, and the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4’s processing power makes this device one of the most anticipated flagship phones for early 2024.

As the launch date draws near, more leaks and official announcements are likely to surface, giving us a clearer picture of Xiaomi’s plans. Stay tuned for updates on the pricing, availability, and additional features of the Xiaomi 15 Ultra.