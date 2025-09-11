Xiaomi 16 Could Leave iPhone 17 and Galaxy S25 in the Dust, If the Leaks Are True

Leaks are spilling ahead of Xiaomi’s big launch, and this time the spotlight is on the company’s flagship 16 series, expected later this month. A tipster on X has dropped a detailed look at the vanilla Xiaomi 16, and if these specs prove real, the phone could challenge every major flagship in 2025.

A First Look at the Xiaomi 16

According to the leak, the Xiaomi 16 will feature a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED display with a sharp 1.5K resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. That’s compact by modern flagship standards but tuned for clarity and smooth visuals.

Cameras are set to be a major selling point. The rear system reportedly includes

50MP main shooter using an OmniVision sensor

50MP ultrawide lens

50MP telephoto camera built on Samsung’s ISOCELL JN5 sensor

On the front, a 32MP selfie camera rounds out the package, hinting at strong imaging performance for both creators and casual users.

Performance and Power

The Xiaomi 16 could debut Qualcomm’s upcoming Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, a chip designed to push mobile performance into PC-like territory. To fuel it, Xiaomi is rumored to include a massive 7,000 mAh battery, one of the largest ever seen in a mainstream flagship.

Charging speeds are just as ambitious: 100W wired and 50W wireless, promising hours of use in just minutes of charging. Add in IP68 and IP69 water/dust resistance, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, and Xiaomi’s HyperOS 3, and you’ve got a spec sheet that borders on futuristic.

How Xiaomi 16 Compares to Samsung Galaxy S25

Leaks don’t live in isolation. Here’s how the Xiaomi 16 (if accurate) stacks up against Samsung’s Galaxy S25 and Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 based on current reports

Xiaomi 16 vs Samsung Galaxy S25 vs iPhone 17 (2025)

Feature Xiaomi 16 (Leaked) Samsung Galaxy S25 (Rumored) Apple iPhone 17 Display 6.3″ LTPO OLED, 1.5K, 120Hz 6.4″ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, QHD+, 120Hz 6.3″ Super Retina XDR OLED, 2622×1206 px, ProMotion 120Hz Main Camera 50 MP (OmniVision) 200 MP (ISOCELL HPX) 48 MP (main, Dual-Fusion) Other Cameras 50 MP ultrawide, 50 MP telephoto (ISOCELL JN5) 50 MP ultrawide, 50 MP telephoto 48 MP ultrawide, telephoto TBD Front Camera 32 MP 16 MP 18 MP “Center Stage” Processor Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Apple A19 Bionic Battery 7,000 mAh 5,000 mAh ~3,500–4,000 mAh equivalent Charging 100W wired / 50W wireless 65W wired / 25W wireless 30W wired / 20W MagSafe OS / UI HyperOS 3 (Android 15) One UI 7 (Android 15) iOS 19 Durability IP68 / IP69 IP68 IP68 Biometrics Ultrasonic in-display Ultrasonic in-display Face ID only

If these numbers hold, Xiaomi may have just redefined what “flagship” means. A 7,000 mAh battery alone could tilt the scales, especially as rivals like Apple and Samsung stick closer to 4,000–5,000 mAh. Pair that endurance with Snapdragon’s new silicon and a triple-50MP camera system, and the Xiaomi 16 has the ingredients to be a serious disruptor.

Still, a word of caution: these are unverified leaks. Specs often change before launch, and Xiaomi has yet to confirm anything. The official unveiling of the 16, 16 Pro, and 16 Pro Max is expected in just over two weeks, where the hype will finally meet reality.

If the leaks are accurate, Xiaomi won’t just be competing with Samsung and Apple; it could be setting the pace.

