Xiaomi is preparing for a big launch of the 16 Series next month. The company usually introduces two flagship models in the fall, but this year the plan is different. Instead of two devices, Xiaomi will unveil three. The new lineup will include the Xiaomi 16, Xiaomi 16 Pro, and Xiaomi 16 Pro Max. This is a major change because the “Ultra” model is not part of this launch. The Ultra is expected to arrive later, just like in previous years.

The latest information comes from certifications in China. These listings have revealed some important details about the charging speed of the upcoming phones. All three models will support 100W wired charging.

Xiaomi 16 Series to Launch Next Month With a Surprise

This is slightly faster than last year’s Xiaomi 15 series, which offered 90W wired charging. While the upgrade may not seem huge, it still shows that Xiaomi is pushing for improvements in battery technology and charging efficiency. Faster charging is always a welcome feature for users who want to spend less time plugged in.

Another exciting detail is about performance. According to leaks, all three devices will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 chipset. Qualcomm is set to introduce this new chip in late September. Xiaomi is expected to be the first smartphone brand to launch devices with this processor. If the reports are true, the Xiaomi 16 series could be announced just days after Qualcomm’s event.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite 2 is likely to bring big improvements in speed, energy efficiency, and AI performance. This will make the Xiaomi 16 series one of the most powerful Android smartphones available at launch. For users, this means smoother multitasking, faster gaming, and better overall performance.

In terms of display sizes, the Xiaomi 16 and 16 Pro are expected to share a smaller form factor. The Pro Max, on the other hand, may come with a larger display and higher-end specifications. This strategy will allow Xiaomi to target different types of users. People who prefer compact phones can go for the regular 16 or the 16 Pro, while those who want a bigger screen and premium features can choose the Pro Max.

As for the global launch, things may follow Xiaomi’s usual pattern. The company generally introduces its flagship devices in China first. Then, several months later, the global versions are released. Based on this timeline, the Xiaomi 16 series could reach international markets in early 2026. However, it’s not clear if all three models will make it outside China.

The launch of three flagship phones at once shows Xiaomi’s growing ambition in the premium smartphone segment. By offering more choices, the company can compete directly with rivals like Samsung and Apple, who also provide multiple high-end options every year.

For now, fans are eagerly waiting for the official announcement. If the rumours hold true, Xiaomi will reveal its new flagship series in late September, making it one of the first to use Qualcomm’s next-generation chip.