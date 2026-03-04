Xiaomi 17 Series Goes Global, Expected Launch Date & Price in Pakistan

At MWC 2026, Xiaomi unveiled its flagship Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra for international markets, highlighting advanced imaging systems, high-brightness displays, and top-tier performance. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra leads the series with a 200MP periscope telephoto camera, a 50MP one-inch main sensor, and a 50MP ultrawide lens, while the standard Xiaomi 17 features a triple 50MP rear camera setup, including a dedicated telephoto lens with 2.6x optical zoom.

Both devices support high-resolution video recording up to 8K. Display technology is also a key focus, with the Ultra sporting a 6.9-inch 1.5K LTPO OLED display with adaptive refresh rates up to 120 Hz and a peak brightness of 3,500 nits, while the standard model offers a 6.3-inch AMOLED 1.5K screen. The series is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, paired with HyperOS 3 based on Android 16, UFS 4.1 storage, and all flagship connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, dual speakers, and ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensors.

Globally, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is priced at €1,499 (approximately PKR 494,000) for the 16GB/512GB model, and the base Xiaomi 17 starts at €999 (around PKR 329,000). In Pakistan, imported flagship smartphones attract multiple levies, including customs duty, mobile levy, regulatory duty, sales tax, and PTA-linked charges. Accounting for these taxes, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra could retail near PKR 600,000, while the standard Xiaomi 17 is expected to cost around PKR 420,000, depending on official valuation and launch strategy.

Xiaomi traditionally releases its flagship devices in Pakistan within two to three months of their global debut. Following this pattern, the Xiaomi 17 series is likely to arrive locally by late Q2 or early Q3 2026, although no formal confirmation has been made. With its camera-centric design, high-brightness displays, and top-end performance, the 17 series is set to strengthen Xiaomi’s position in Pakistan’s premium smartphone segment.

Also read:

Xiaomi Global Launch on 28 February 2026: See the Full List of Upcoming Devices