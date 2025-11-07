Xiaomi 17 Ultra Certified with 100W Charging, and 200MP Camera

Xiaomi has already launched the Xiaomi 17, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max in China. The company is now preparing to add another high-end device to the family; the Xiaomi 17 Ultra.

Two Models Spotted in Certification Listing

China’s 3C certification database recently listed two versions of the 17 Ultra. The first model, 2512BPNDAC, does not include satellite connectivity. The second, 25128PNA1C, features satellite communication support.

This certification confirms earlier rumors from last month. It shows Xiaomi’s plan to offer a premium model with next-generation connectivity, likely designed for emergency use or areas with poor network coverage.

Faster Charging Than Before

Both versions of the Xiaomi 17 Ultra support 100W wired charging. This is a 10W boost over the Xiaomi 15 Ultra, which launched in February 2024.

The improvement highlights Xiaomi’s ongoing focus on faster, cooler, and more efficient charging technology.

Camera Upgrades and Imaging Power

The upcoming 17 Ultra will feature a new 50MP main camera with improved in-sensor zoom for sharper digital zoom shots. It will also include a 200MP telephoto macro lens, designed to capture both distant and close-up details.

In total, the phone will house four rear cameras, including the ultrawide sensor. Xiaomi aims to enhance both image clarity and versatility for photography enthusiasts.

Flagship Performance with Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Inside, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will likely run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. This processor delivers faster AI performance, better battery efficiency, and stronger graphics.

The combination of advanced hardware and Xiaomi’s software optimizations could make it one of 2025’s most powerful Android smartphones.

Expected Launch and Market Impact

Although Xiaomi hasn’t announced an official release date, the 3C certification suggests the launch is near. The device will likely debut in China first, followed by a global rollout.

With faster charging, new camera technology, and satellite connectivity, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra could become one of the most advanced Android flagships of 2025.