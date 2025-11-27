Xiaomi 17 Ultra to Ditch Quad Camera for Smarter Triple-Lens Setup With 200MP Zoom

Xiaomi’s upcoming 17 Ultra has leaked, and the headline isn’t the megapixel count. It’s the philosophy behind the camera.

According to fresh reports, Xiaomi may abandon the quad-camera setup used in the 15 Ultra in favor of a streamlined triple-lens system, marking one of the boldest design shifts in its Ultra series. But analysts say this isn’t cost-cutting. It’s strategy.

From “More Lenses” to “Smarter Lenses”

New accessory images and internal documentation suggest the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will feature only three rear cameras. This breaks from the trend set by the 15 Ultra, which offered two separate telephoto modules, a move many brands used to flex optical power.

The unique twist:

Xiaomi appears ready to embrace high-resolution continuous-zoom sensors, a next-generation technology that could make multiple zoom lenses unnecessary.

Industry insiders say the shift reflects a maturing smartphone camera market, where brands are moving away from “camera count marketing” and leaning into sensor fusion, periscope architecture, and AI-driven stabilization.

The Leaked Camera Setup

A leak reveals the final camera lineup expected on the Xiaomi 17 Ultra:

Main: 50MP OVX10500U

Telephoto: 200MP Samsung S5KHPE (likely supporting next-gen zoom)

Ultrawide: 50MP OV50M or Samsung S5KJN5

Front: 50MP OV50M

This means Xiaomi is reportedly scrapping the dedicated 50MP 3x telephoto module used in the 15 Ultra, a surprising move that indicates trust in Samsung’s new 200MP zoom technology.

Rumors from September noted that Samsung was mass-producing continuous zoom sensors for flagship phones, with Chinese manufacturers expected to adopt them first. If this leak holds true, Xiaomi may aim to beat competitors to market with the first mass-market phone to rely on a single high-precision zoom unit.

Why Losing a Lens Might Actually Mean an Upgrade

The shift from four lenses to three raises a critical question: is Xiaomi compromising, or is the industry evolving?

Camera experts argue that multiple zoom lenses were a workaround for technological limitations. Continuous zoom sensors, which allow seamless focal range shifts without swapping modules, could make older layouts obsolete.

In other words, it’s not about removing hardware. It’s about removing redundancy.

Fewer lenses can mean:

Better light management

Less image noise

Faster switching between focal lengths

Lower internal heat buildup

More space for larger batteries or cooling systems

And with AI-heavy systems like HyperOS 3, sensor fusion algorithms can often outperform physical modules in everyday photography.

A Boost From Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Under the hood, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra is tipped to run Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5, a chip designed to deliver massive upgrades in computational photography and onboard generative AI.

HyperOS 3 is expected to tap into:

Neural image stacking

AI-based texture reconstruction

True-to-life color science

Intelligent multi-frame zoom processing

Meaning Xiaomi’s shift isn’t just hardware-driven; it’s software-driven.

Satellite Connectivity May Be Coming, Too

One of the juiciest pieces from the leak points to a satellite communication variant for international markets, a feature only a few Android brands have experimented with so far. If true, the 17 Ultra could emerge as one of the most versatile flagships of 2026.

A Calculated Gamble That Could Redefine the Ultra Line

By reducing lens count while adding a 200MP continuous zoom sensor, Xiaomi is taking a calculated risk. But if the leaks are accurate, the 17 Ultra isn’t simplifying the camera, it’s evolving it.

As smartphone cameras move closer to DSLR-like adaptability, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra might be the device that kicks off the next era of premium mobile photography.