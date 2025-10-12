The upcoming Xiaomi 17 series has already started creating excitement among tech fans. Even though the phones are expected to launch in early 2026, leaks and rumours are already giving us a glimpse of what’s coming, especially about the Xiaomi 17 Ultra. A recent leak suggests that the Xiaomi 17 Ultra will get a slightly upgraded camera setup, improving on the strong performance of its predecessor, the Xiaomi 14 Ultra. But what’s grabbing everyone’s attention is the new satellite connectivity technology that Xiaomi 17 Ultra might feature.

Xiaomi 17 Ultra to Feature Direct Satellite Connectivity and UWB Support

According to a recent report, the Xiaomi 17 Ultra has received official approval from a Chinese regulatory body to use a direct satellite connection. This means the device could allow users to make satellite calls and send messages even in areas without cellular coverage.

The listing mentions support for Tiantong-1 and Beidou systems — both Chinese satellite communication networks. With this, Xiaomi joins the growing list of brands bringing satellite features to smartphones, a trend that started with Huawei and later adopted by Apple and Samsung in some regions.

This addition could be very useful for travellers, hikers, and people living in remote areas, as it ensures communication even when there’s no mobile signal. It’s a step forward in making smartphones more reliable during emergencies or outdoor adventures.

UWB Support

The listing also mentions UWB (Ultra-Wideband) support, a first for Xiaomi’s flagship phones. UWB is an advanced short-range wireless technology that allows for precise location tracking and fast device connections.

This feature can enhance how Xiaomi devices interact with other smart gadgets, such as smart locks, trackers, or even cars. Many premium phones, including Apple’s iPhone and Samsung’s Galaxy S series, already use UWB for better connectivity and spatial awareness.

Adding UWB support shows Xiaomi’s plan to expand its smart ecosystem and keep up with its top competitors in the global smartphone market.

Possible China-Only Variant

There’s one interesting detail about the listing. The Xiaomi 17 Ultra’s approval includes the model number 25128PNA1C, which is different from the one spotted in earlier leaks.

This difference could mean two things: either the satellite-enabled model will be exclusive to China, or Xiaomi might release two separate versions — one with satellite connectivity and one without.

Since the phone’s launch is still several months away, it’s too early to confirm which version will go global. More leaks and certifications are expected in the coming weeks that will help clear up the details.

What’s Next

The Xiaomi 17 Ultra is shaping up to be a powerful flagship phone with innovative features like direct satellite connectivity, UWB support, and improved cameras. If these reports are accurate, it could be one of the most advanced smartphones Xiaomi has ever made.

For now, fans will have to wait for more updates. But one thing is certain, the Xiaomi 17 series is already setting the stage for a big launch in 2026.