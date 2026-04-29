Xiaomi 17T Series Leaked in Full, Bigger Batteries, Higher Prices, and a May Launch

Xiaomi 17T Pro leaked specs have surfaced in full ahead of what is shaping up to be a May 2026 launch, and the numbers tell a story that goes beyond hardware. The T series, long positioned as Xiaomi’s value-focused performance line, is moving firmly into premium territory. Both phones are €100 (roughly $113 USD at the current exchange rate) more expensive than their predecessors at launch, and the Pro’s €999 asking price places it squarely in flagship company.

Here is everything the leak claims about both devices.

Xiaomi 17T: The Standard Model

The Xiaomi 17T arrives as a well-specced mid-to-upper-range device built around the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra, a capable chipset that sits a clear step below the flagship Dimensity 9500 found in the Pro model but well above what most competitors offer at this price point.

The display is a 6.59-inch AMOLED panel with a 1268 x 2756 resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, which is sharp, smooth, and more than adequate for everyday use. The phone runs Android 16 with HyperOS 3 on top, making it one of the first devices confirmed to ship with Android 16 out of the box.

Battery capacity is a headline number: 6,500 mAh, supported by 67W wired fast charging. Wireless charging is absent on the standard model, that remains a Pro exclusive.

Xiaomi 17T Full Specs

Specification Detail Display 6.59-inch AMOLED, 1268×2756, 120Hz Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Ultra RAM 12GB LPDDR5X Storage 256GB / 512GB UFS 4.1 Main Camera 50MP, Light Fusion 800, f/1.77 Telephoto 50MP, 5x optical zoom, f/1.8 Ultrawide 12MP, f/2.2 Selfie Camera 32MP Battery 6,500 mAh Charging 67W wired OS Android 16, HyperOS 3 Dimensions 157.6 x 75.2 x 8.17 mm Weight 200g Colours Blue, Black, Purple Price (Europe) €749 (256GB)

Xiaomi 17T Pro: The Flagship Challenger

The Pro model steps things up considerably. The Dimensity 9500 is a top-tier chipset, one of the most powerful mobile processors available, paired with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage as the only configuration.

The display grows to 6.83 inches with a 1280 x 2772 resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, making it one of the smoother panels in its class. The battery jumps to an impressive 7,000 mAh, backed by 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, a meaningful step up from the standard model’s wired-only setup.

On the camera front, the upgrade between the standard and Pro model is more incremental than transformational. The primary sensor moves from the Light Fusion 800 to the Light Fusion 950, with a marginally wider aperture of f/1.74 versus f/1.77. The telephoto, ultrawide, and selfie cameras are identical across both models. For most buyers, the camera decision will come down to the main sensor; everything else is the same.

Xiaomi 17T Pro Full Specs

Specification Detail Display 6.83-inch AMOLED, 1280×2772, 144Hz Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9500 RAM 12GB Storage 512GB UFS 4.1 Main Camera 50MP, Light Fusion 950, f/1.74 Telephoto 50MP, 5x optical zoom, f/1.8 Ultrawide 12MP, f/2.2 Selfie Camera 32MP Battery 7,000 mAh Charging 100W wired, 50W wireless OS Android 16, HyperOS 3 Dimensions 162.2 x 77.5 x 8.25 mm Weight 219g Colours Blue, Black, Purple Price (Europe) €999 The Price Jump And What It Means Both the Xiaomi 17T and 17T Pro are priced €100 higher than the 15T and 15T Pro were at launch last year. That is a meaningful increase, roughly 15 percent on the standard model and 11 percent on the Pro, and it reflects a deliberate repositioning rather than inflation alone. The T series was built on a value proposition: near-flagship performance at a price that undercut the competition. The 17T Pro in particular now competes directly against established premium Android devices from Samsung, OnePlus, and even Google, brands with stronger global recognition and longer track records at this price point. Xiaomi’s counterargument will be the battery. A 7,000 mAh cell with 100W wired charging is genuinely class-leading and something very few competitors at this price can match. Combined with the Dimensity 9500’s performance credentials and the promise of Android 16 from day one, the Pro has a credible hardware story. Whether buyers at €999 find it compelling enough is a different question. Launch Timeline The Xiaomi 17T and 17T Pro are rumoured to launch as early as May 2026, which aligns with the timing of the Brazil certification and Geekbench sightings reported earlier this week. No official announcement has been made by Xiaomi, and all specs and pricing should be treated as unconfirmed until then.