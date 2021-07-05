The quest for super-fast charging technology for various devices ranging from smartphones to laptops is still on. Recently, Xiaomi unveiled the HyperCharge 200W charging technology for Mi 11 Pro. But it seemed like get this technology in the market is not near. However, NuVolta Technologies, recently launched its second-generation pump fast-charging chip, called the NU2205, which can output 100W power.

Xiaomi 200W Charging Technology Might Hit the Market Soon

The same technology is behind Xiaomi HyperCharge. Apparently the NuVolta NU2205 is the single fastest charging chip with the highest power output in the industry, capable of reaching 100W. It is also the only Chinese chip that supports dual-cell 4:2 pump fast-charging architecture, which is how the commutative total of 200W is achieved across a segmented battery.

Clearly, the NU2205 is currently a unique offering on the market. NuVolta Technologies is particularly proud that it has managed to break the monopoly of foreign companies in the dual-cell fast charging space. Best of all, this could be great news for more than just Xiaomi and its devices.

Let’s see when this technology will be available in the market. In my views, we will get this super charging technology in early 2022.

Recommended: Xiaomi Unveils the HyperCharge Technology with World’s Fastest Wired & Wireless Chargers



