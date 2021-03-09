Xiaomi is reportedly working on a phone with support for 200W wired, wireless and reverse wireless charging of a 5,000mAh battery. The report comes from a well-known tipster Digital Chat Station. According to the report, the company is planning to launch the device with 200W charging in the second half of the year. It looks like the company is planning to bring the technology to the upcoming Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, which is expected earlier.

Xiaomi Smartphone with 200W Charging to Launch in H2 2021

See Also: Redmi Note 8 Starts Getting Android 11 Update

Last year, Xiaomi has introduced the fastest-charging phone with 120W wired charging which was Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra. The Mi 10 Extreme Commemorative Edition launched last year also supports 180W charging. So we can expect that the company is now thinking the same to bring the fastest-charging technology in its Mi 11 Ultra.

If we take a look in the market, there are very few models with 120W charging. Vivo’s newly launched iQOO 7 and nubia Red Magic 6 Pro have been able to match the 120W charging of last year’s Xiaomi smartphone. If the company brings this technology to the market, it will create tough competition among other brands.

We have to wait to see which Xiaomi phone will have support for this high-speed charging. Will it be a variant of the Mi 11 series or a completely new phone? We will get more information about it in the coming days.

Check Also: Poco F3 will be Rebranded Redmi K40 for Global Markets