Xiaomi is well-known for bringing amazing products with honest prices. Same thing was done by Xiaomi Pakistan in last year when they launched Redmi 8A “Battery Ka Badshah”, the response Xiaomi Pakistan have received during the sale cannot be vocalized, Mi Fans and followers have shown excitement and enthusiasm for this great series smartphone. Last year, this smartphone was launched for PKR 16,999 but now Xiaomi is going to offer something more exciting.

Redmi 8A was one of the greatest and most anticipated series product of last year. Right after the launch of the product, Redmi 8A has proved that it’s an impeccable and unprecedented product of Xiaomi in a very honest price, and these attributes crowned Redmi 8A as KING OF ENTRYRANGE smartphones.

Xiaomi 8A- Battery ka Badshah is Back

Now, Xiaomi Pakistan is re-launching this awesome smartphone in both online and offline markets nationwide with a more attractive price of PKR 15,999. Last year, we got a great response for this smartphone, so that’s why Xiaomi thought to give something back to its beloved Mi Fans and hence they bought this series smartphone back with reduced price.

There are many unparalleled and unrivalled features which Redmi 8A possesses, and these features give Redmi 8A a paramount distinction over its competitors because no other competitor is offering this much features in a smartphone of this price range.

Redmi 8A has a battery capacity of 5000mah which none of its competitors are able to replicate so far and that’s why we call Redmi 8A, Battery ka Badshah. The dot notch HD+ display of 6.22 inch and 12MP AI Primary Camera, Sony IMX363 Sensor, 8MP selfie camera and QUALCOMM Snapdragon 439 are salient features, and the reliability, durability and brand recognition of Xiaomi is the foremost feature which any of its rivals unable to match.

Features and specifications:

• Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 439 Processor

• 12MP AI Primary Camera, Sony IMX363 Sensor

• 15.8 cm (6.22) Dot Notch Display

• Corning® Gorilla® Glass 5

• Resolution: HD+ (720*1520)

• Supports Sunlight Mode

• Supports Night Mode

• Supports Reading Mode

• 5000 mAh (typ) Li-Polymer Battery

• Supports Dual SIM Cards

• Height: 156.48mm, Width: 75.41mm, Thickness: 9.4mm

• Supports 18W Fast Charge

• Type-C Port

• AI Face Unlock

Redmi 8A is best choice for the people, who stay outdoor for long time and do not have access to charging. As Redmi 8A is the Battery ka Badshah with 5000 mAh Battery, it provides great battery life and can last more than any other smartphone in its price range.

Patron:

All Xiaomi products come with the exceptional aftersales services by Smart Link Technologies, the leading distributor of Xiaomi in Pakistan.

