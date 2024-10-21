Xiaomi’s journey toward developing its custom chipset began about seven years ago with the introduction of the Surge S1 in the Mi 5c. However, following that launch, the company did not release a Surge S2, likely due to the immense technical challenges involved in creating in-house silicon. Despite this setback, Xiaomi’s ambition remained strong. Now, according to recent rumours, Xiaomi has achieved a major milestone by completing the tape-out of its first 3nm chipset. Although this progress marks a significant achievement, Xiaomi could still face multiple hurdles, including geopolitical challenges, in its pursuit of mass production.

During an announcement, Tang Jianguo, Chief Economist at the Beijing Municipal Bureau of Economy and Information Technology, referred to the successful 3nm tape-out as a historic moment for China. For those unfamiliar with the term, “tape-out” is the final stage in the design of an integrated circuit, indicating that the blueprint is ready for manufacturing. This achievement highlights Xiaomi’s renewed focus on developing advanced technology, but it also raises questions about the potential implications for the company and the broader Chinese tech industry.

Xiaomi Achieves 3nm Chipset Milestone Amid Trade Uncertainty

China’s technological advancements, particularly in semiconductor development, often draw scrutiny from other countries. A key concern is whether Xiaomi’s achievement could attract trade restrictions from the U.S. government, which has previously imposed sanctions on Chinese firms like Huawei. These sanctions have barred Huawei from doing business with key manufacturers like TSMC and Samsung, preventing it from accessing advanced chip-making technologies. If Xiaomi successfully mass-produces a 3nm chipset, it could provide a significant advantage not only for Xiaomi but also for other Chinese companies, potentially reigniting tensions with the U.S. and its allies.

The details about Xiaomi’s 3nm chip remain unclear. It is uncertain whether the company plans to use TSMC’s N3E or N3P nodes for production, both of which offer different levels of performance and power efficiency. Furthermore, there is no information yet about the SoC’s CPU and GPU configurations or whether Xiaomi will rely on ARM’s designs or develop custom architectures. Interestingly, earlier reports suggested that Xiaomi was working on another custom chip, which will debut in the first half of 2025. That SoC was rumoured to be built on TSMC’s N4P process, with performance comparable to Qualcomm’s older Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset.

These two conflicting rumours have left industry experts cautious, and many suggest approaching the news with scepticism until more concrete information becomes available. If Xiaomi does succeed in launching a 3nm chip, it would mark a major milestone not just for the company but for the Chinese semiconductor industry as a whole. However, the road ahead is fraught with uncertainty. Regulatory hurdles, trade restrictions, and production challenges could all impact Xiaomi’s ability to bring this ambitious project to market.

If everything goes according to plan, Xiaomi’s new chipset could launch sometime in 2025, offering the company a chance to compete more effectively against established players like Qualcomm, MediaTek, and Apple. Yet, for now, the tech community is left waiting to see how this intriguing story unfolds.