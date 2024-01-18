Xiaomi Achieves A Milestone With Its Latest Satellite Mobile Phone

At the Mobile World Congress (MWC), Qualcomm announced that different smartphone makers will bring satellite communication capabilities to their phones. Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Motorola, Nothing, and Honor were among the listed smartphone makers that will foray into satellite mobile phones. However, manufacturers didn’t disclose the smartphones that would first have these features and when the companies would launch them. Last month, Qualcomm launched its Snapdragon Satellite tech in partnership with satellite service provider Iridium at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES). It was tipped to be the best solution for smartphones for two-way texting and other messaging applications using satellites in emergencies.

According to the latest reports, Xiaomi achieved a milestone with its latest satellite smartphone. The all-new Xiaomi satellite mobile phone bears the model number 2311BPN23C. In addition to that, the all-new device also got the required telecom equipment network permit. It is tipped to be Xiaomi’s first vertical foldable phone. The phone seems quite exciting. Isn’t it?

First Xiaomi Satellite Mobile Phone Gets Certified

Reports claim that the granted license highlights the phone’s capabilities. It shows support for the Tiantong satellite communication system and features 5G-enhanced mobile broadband (eMBB) technology. The most noteworthy point is that the smartphone operates on the Android system. It strengthens Xiaomi’s commitment to staying at the vanguard of technological innovation. For all those unaware, industry giants like Huawei, Honor, and OPPO have already launched their versions of mobile phone satellite communication technology. Last year, Apple also introduced satellite-based emergency communication features with the highly anticipated iPhone 14 series. These features were first introduced in the U.S. and Canada. Later, they made their way to France, Germany, Ireland, and the U.K. through Globestar’s satellite network. Let’s talk about the tech giant, Samsung. The firm also announced its satellite tech recently and promised to entrench it in a future smartphone.

British smartphone maker Bullitt announced its own satellite tech at CES. Moreover, the company revealed a rugged smartphone with satellite connectivity a few days ahead of MWC as well. So, almost all the companies out there are working hard to showcase their satellite connectivity solution for smartphones. Let’s wait and watch who joins the bandwagon next. Stay tuned!