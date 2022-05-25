The tech giant Xiaomi has gained immense popularity in the budget smartphone category. The quality of its smartphone is remarkable due to which it has managed to take a considerable market share. Currently, it has a slew of new Redmi Note phones in its lineup, including the China-only Redmi Note 11 series, the worldwide Note 11 line, and the Redmi Note 11T. Now, the company has announced to launch the Redmi Note 11T Pro and the Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus.

Xiaomi Adds Two New Impressive Smartphones to the Note 11 Lineup

Features:

Starting with a powerful Dimensity 8100 chipset, the two phones have a lot in common. This SoC, according to MediaTek, competes with the Snapdragon 870 and 888 and should give performance similar to the latter. It has a 5nm TSMC architecture, an octa-core CPU (four Cortex-A78, four Cortex-A55), and a Mali-G610 MC6 GPU.

The new phones feature a 6.6-inch 144Hz LCD display (20.5:9, FHD+), which is a departure from the worldwide Redmi Note 11 series’ high refresh rate OLED screens.

The phones also use the same primary camera, which features a 64MP GW1 sensor. Redmi didn’t say much about the phones’ secondary cameras, but we envisage seeing an 8MP ultrawide lens and a 2MP macro camera.

Furthermore, a 3.5mm port, Bluetooth 5.3, IP53 rating, MIUI 13, NFC, side fingerprint scanning, stereo speakers, x-axis linear motor, and Wi-Fi 6 are among the other notable features.

Difference:

The sole difference between the Note 11T Pro and Pro Plus is the battery and charging capabilities. The Pro model comes with a 5,080mAh battery with 67W wired charging, while the Pro Plus comes with a comparatively low-powered battery (4,400mAh), 120W wired charging, and the Surge P1 charging chip.

Redmi also announced a customized Astro Boy edition of the Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus, which has a unique outlook. Aside from the new design, you’ll also get a customized case and additional bonuses. For the time being, the new Redmi phones are exclusively available in China and no word on global availability.

Pricing:

The 6GB/128GB Redmi Note 11T Pro will cost you around $270, with the 8GB/256GB model costing $330. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 11T Pro Plus with quicker charging starts at $300 for the base 8GB/128GB model and goes up to $375 for the 8GB/512GB model. Moreover, the Astro Boy edition concept 8GB/256GB model will cost you around $375.

