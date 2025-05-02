Rumours are circulating in the tech world about a major shift in the smartphone market. Three of China’s biggest tech companies—Xiaomi, Huawei, and BBK Group (the parent of OPPO, Vivo, and OnePlus)—may be working together to create a new operating system to leave Google behind. This system would be free from Google’s control and services.

Xiaomi and Huawei May Leave Google Behind in Response to US Sanctions

If true, this move could completely change how Android works in many parts of the world. It would especially impact regions where Chinese brands dominate. The rumoured OS is said to be based on Xiaomi’s HyperOS 3. The reason behind this is to reduce dependence on Google.

Huawei’s Past Sets the Stage

This idea didn’t come out of nowhere. In 2019, Huawei was banned from using Google Mobile Services (GMS) due to U.S. sanctions. That ban forced Huawei to make its own path.

Huawei quickly launched HarmonyOS, its own operating system, and HMS (Huawei Mobile Services) to replace Google’s features. They also created AppGallery to serve as an alternative to the Google Play Store.

At first, this was difficult. Users outside China missed Google apps. But inside China, where Google services are already restricted, Huawei was able to build a strong ecosystem. Over time, the company stabilized and continued to grow in the domestic market.

What This Means for Xiaomi

For Xiaomi, a complete break from Google would be a huge risk. Unlike Huawei, Xiaomi has built its success on global markets. Its phones are popular because they combine strong features with full access to Google apps at affordable prices.

If Xiaomi were to leave Google’s ecosystem, it could:

Lose users outside China

Struggle to offer popular global apps

Face steep costs in building its own services

See a drop in global market share

So, the company is not expected to take drastic steps right away. Instead, it might use HyperOS to make a slow shift. It could start by improving its own apps and services, giving users a taste of independence from Google. Xiaomi could also create different versions of its OS for different regions. For example, a Google-free version for China, and a Google-supported version for the West.

Why a Joint Effort Makes Sense

A team-up between Xiaomi, Huawei, and BBK Group would be powerful. Together, they control a huge part of the global smartphone market. By working together, they could:

Share the cost of developing a new operating system

Build a solid app store alternative

Offer better deals to developers

Gain more control over their software future

Protect against future U.S. trade restrictions

While going fully Google-free might hurt their sales in Western markets, it could serve as a backup plan. It gives them flexibility in case of future political or trade conflicts.

What to Expect Next

The rumored collaboration is still unconfirmed. But it shows how serious Chinese tech companies are about building their own ecosystems. HyperOS 3 could be the start of a long-term plan to reduce their reliance on U.S. tech.

The global smartphone industry could look very different in the next few years—especially if these companies succeed in creating a strong, Google-free alternative.