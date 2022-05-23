Xiaomi and Leica to Launch a Co-Branded Flagship Smartphone in July

A rumor was making rounds of a “long-term strategic cooperation” of Xiaomi with a German camera firm Leica. Now Xiaomi has finally confirmed the rumors to be true and that both the companies are in the process of co-developing a flagship smartphone.

This is not the first time that we are seeing such a collaboration. We had seen collaborations from German firms earlier after Sharp, Huawei and Panasonic this is latest collaboration.

It is also not a very rare happening that a Chinese phone maker has collaborated with an expert photography firm. Earlier we had heard alliance between Vivo, Sony and Nokia with Zeiss. Vivo X80 series is the latest device of such an alliance. Other than these OPPO and OnePlus collaborated with Hasselblad and launched Find X5 series and OnePlus 10 Pro.

At the moment we do not have too much information about the upcoming product, but different rumors are circulating. According to the rumors the device will be coming with the Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor. The camera section will be adorned by the Leica’s lens. As for the name f the device it may be called “Xiaomi 12 Ultra” or it may start the new series i.e. “Xiaomi 13″

According to the Lei Jun, the CEO said that this collaboration will provide a strong boost to Xiaomi’s imaging strategy”

More details regarding this collaboration will be given in the month of July. Till then we will speculate, infer and assume from the many rumors that we get.

