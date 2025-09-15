Xiaomi Announces 17 Series as Next Flagship, Skipping 16 Entirely

Xiaomi has made a move that’s already reshaping industry chatter: it has decided to skip the 16 series entirely and go straight to the Xiaomi 17 lineup. The new flagship series, set to launch this month, is termed as the company’s most significant advancement in its history.

Lu Weibing, Group President of Xiaomi, confirmed the news in a press announcement, saying the decision reflects Xiaomi’s confidence and ambition to challenge industry leaders like Apple head-on.

Backed by five years of high-end R&D investment exceeding 100 billion RMB (around $14 billion USD), the Xiaomi 17 series represents more than just an incremental upgrade. It’s designed as a holistic overhaul of performance, imaging, and user experience.

Groundbreaking Flagship Devices

The Xiaomi 17 series will launch with three models:

Xiaomi 17: Positioned for mainstream flagship buyers, offering major performance and feature upgrades without raising costs.

Xiaomi 17 Pro: A photography-focused device in a compact form, showcasing Xiaomi’s ongoing innovation in mobile imaging.

Xiaomi 17 Pro Max: Touted as Xiaomi’s most powerful phone ever, featuring the company’s best camera system developed in partnership with Leica.

All three models will debut Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 platform, making Xiaomi the first manufacturer globally to bring the chip to market.

Why Did Xiaomi Skip the 16 Series?

Xiaomi’s choice to jump past the 16 series isn’t just about a quirky number. It’s a branding move meant to show that the Xiaomi 17 is more than a routine upgrade. By skipping ahead, the company signals a fresh start and highlights this generation as a major leap rather than a small step forward.

The number “17” itself helps send a stronger message of progress. It also puts Xiaomi in line with Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17, making the brand appear side by side with its biggest global rival. In other words, the skipped number is Xiaomi’s way of projecting confidence, ambition, and readiness to play at the very top level of the smartphone market.

Raising the Bar in the Premium Market

Xiaomi isn’t relying on hardware alone. Alongside its Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chip and Leica cameras, the company is rolling out new software perks. Early adopters will get access to exclusive features through platforms like HyperOSUpdates.com and the MemeOS Enhancer app on Google Play.

With the official launch just weeks away, industry analysts are calling it a turning point for Xiaomi. But the bigger question is whether Xiaomi can deliver real breakthroughs to match the hype. If it succeeds, the Xiaomi 17 series could secure its place as a true rival to the likes of Apple and Samsung and reshape how the world views the brand.