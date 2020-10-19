Xiaomi Announces 80W Wireless Charger





Xiaomi has brought the wireless charger on the market that offers 55W fast charging rates. Now, the company has achieved one more milestone bringing super-fast wireless charging. Xiaomi Develops an 80W Wireless Charger which fills a Battery in just 19 Minutes.

The company’s VP posted a video of the fast-charging process. The new charger looks a lot like the current one. He further claimed that the new charger will break world records by topping up the battery in just 19 minutes. Isn’t it amazing?

Xiaomi’s 55W fast charger powers up the 4,500 mAh battery from 0 to 100% in 26 minutes. The company has designed a “more efficient wireless charging architecture” with a dedicated chip and an independent coil system to provide the 80W speeds. Moreover, there are also MTW multi-pole connectors, dual 6C series batteries in the smartphone. There are some software accelerations as well. Even after the industry standard of 800 full charges, it can provide 90% of its original capacity.

Xiaomi has also revealed a video demostrating the working of fast charging. Hopefully, the fast charger will come with the next flagship in line which could be the Mi 11 Pro. Also, the device to launch in the first months of 2021. More official information about the availability is yet to come.

