XIAOMI Announces POCO M3 Launch in Pakistan

XIAOMI Announces its New Model Launch in Pakistan. Xiaomi POCO M3 is a new device that is going to join the Xiaomi family in Pakistan with exceptional performance in only PKR 27,999. The phone is coming with a one-year official brand warranty.

The trendy colours and smooth performance with long-lasting battery give you a premium feel in such an affordable price. The phone will be available nationwide from 12th December 2020

What’s there in Xiaomi POCO M3 for Exceptional Performance?

To give you exceptional and smooth performance, this new model by Xiaomi has the internal storage of 4 GB RAM and 128 GB ROM. The phone is running on Powerful Octa-Core 2.0 GHz and packed by Snapdragon 662 (11nm) chipset. The phone receives MIUI 12 Based on Android 10 out of the box.

The phone is backed by the long-lasting 6000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Once the battery is low, power it up in a flash with 18W fast charging. There is a Type C USB Port at the bottom of the phone. To run the system smoothly, the phone is coming with the support of Adreno 610 GPU that gives Smoother Graphics and Amazing Gameplay.

Flagship level Triple Cameras:

The phone has 48MP Hi-Res AI Main Camera with 2MP depth sensor and 2MP Macro Camera which give you amazing and flagship-level image results. The powerful Front Camera has 8 MP lens. So, capture the important moment of your life and turn them into creative images.

Magnificent Modern Design & Display:

The screen of the phone is 6.53″ FHD and has a dot drop display (CGG 3). The large display allows you to

comfortably watch videos or browse through social media. There is a Side-mounted fingerprint sensor and Water Repellent Back

Trendy Colors:

You will have the choice to select the phone in POCO Yellow, Cool Blue, Power Black colours

