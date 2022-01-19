Xiaomi Announces the Release of MIUI 13

The new year has brought many great news. Xiaomi has announced the release of Xiaomi MIUI 13. The MIUI 12.5 will be replaced by it, for the smartphones and devices by Xiaomi. The Xiaomi MIUI 13 is unveiled in China. It is more than the expectations or the heard rumors and teaser. The Chinese company also said that “something wonderful is about to happen” as public beta builds go live. The new MIUI is the most advanced version of Android.

The company has confirmed via the global Twitter channel, by giving a statement “the time has come” for MIUI 13, the company must be referring its global release. A further confirmation of the global release comes from the Xiaomi teaser which show MIUI 12.5 in MIUI 13’s reflection.

When the Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro were unveiled, this MIUI was also unveiled in December, 2021. The Xiaomi 12 and Mi 11 series will be the first devices to receive the new MIUI version. Xiaomi’s Twitter statement “something wonderful is about to happen” has created a great confusion. They never clearly said what they meant by giving this statement.

The new update will be available for download on the Xiaomi’s server via Xiaomi Firmware Updater. Xiaomi has published a list which will receive the update. The list of builds with “DEV” suffixes is given below:

Mi 10

Mi 10 Pro

Mi 10 Ultra

Mi 10S

Mi 10T

Mi 10T Pro

Mi 11

Mi 11i

Mi 11X Pro

POCO F2 Pro

Redmi K30 Pro

Redmi K30S Ultra

Redmi K40 Pro

Redmi K40 Pro Plus

Also Read: Xiaomi Note 11 Could be the First Phone with 200MP Sensor