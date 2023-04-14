Xiaomi is going to reveal its Band 8 next week. Now, Lei Jun, Xiaomi’s CEO, revealed that it will be more than just a wearable for the wrist. Teasers reveal the wearable can be worn as a pendant and a fashion accessory. The executive revealed there will be at least five different stylish straps, each more stylish than the other. This seems really amazing.
Xiaomi Band 8 Will be More Than Just A Wrist Watch- Teasers Reveal
Band 8 will be pill-shaped with at least three different pegs to attach different bands or even put on the shoe. The device will have multiple watch faces to match the user’s appearance. Unfortunately, that’s all that we know about the device.
Xiaomi decided to ditch the single strap that was part of the Band’s identity for many years. Now it will offer a two-piece band even for its more affordable wearable. Some previous reports have revealed that the upcoming band will have a 1.62” AMOLED with AOD and over 100 sports modes. The price is likely to be around CNY250, which is about $35/€30.
This is all that we know so far about the device. But we will definitely get more information about it in the coming days. so stay tuned for more updates.
