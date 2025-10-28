Xiaomi Begins Global Rollout of HyperOS 3

Xiaomi has officially started rolling out HyperOS 3 globally. This marks a new phase for its Android-based operating system. The new update promises multiple UI changes, AI tools, and perfomance enhancements. The update rollout is currently happening in stages, with select users gaining early access.

Xiaomi 15T Series Gets HyperOS 3 First

According to Xiaomi’s official HyperOS account, the Xiaomi 15T and 15T Pro are the first devices to receive the update. The rollout is happening in phases, so users enrolled in the global beta testing program are expected to be the first to get the stable build.

In China, the Xiaomi 15 series and Redmi K80 lineup were the initial recipients of the stable HyperOS 3 update, setting the stage for the global release.

Issues With HyperOS 2 Addressed

Xiaomi’s HyperOS 3 update directly addresses user feedback on HyperOS 2, targeting issues like lag, battery drain, and inconsistent animations.

This new version emphasizes stability and efficiency. By integrating Android 16’s improved resource management, HyperOS 3 delivers a significantly smoother and more refined user experience.

Key improvements in the HyperOS 3 update include:

Core Stability: Focused optimizations for better performance and battery life, fixing previous lag and optimization problems.

Refreshed Visuals: Built-in apps receive updated icons and smoother transitions for a more cohesive, premium feel.

Seamless Ecosystem: Continues to unify Xiaomi smartphones, tablets, wearables, and smart home devices for a truly connected experience.

HyperOS 3 Based on Android 16

Built on Android 16, HyperOS 3 brings several system optimizations, UI refinements, and performance improvements. Users can expect a redesigned interface, updated system apps, and a host of new AI-powered features aimed at enhancing personalization and productivity.

Gradual Rollout Underway

The global rollout of HyperOS 3 will expand to more regions and devices in the coming weeks. Xiaomi has not announced an exact release schedule yet, but users can expect wider availability soon after initial testing concludes.