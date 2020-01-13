After the successful launch of Xiaomi’s gaming smartphone, Black Shark, BlackShark 2 and Black Shark 2 Pro, the company is now planning to bring the Black Shark 3. The upcoming Xiaomi Black Shark 3 would be the 5G phone and will be the first phone with 16GB RAM. The phone has already been certified by the MIIT. It means the launch of the phone is imminent. Let’s have a look at the expected specs of the phone.

Xiaomi Black Shark 3 5G Could be the First Phone with 16GB RAM

As mentioned earlier, it will have 16GB of RAM. It is a gaming phone, we will see the Snapdragon 865 SoC to make the phone’s performance faster. As far as its other specs are concerned, it will come with at least 64MP main camera. Moreover, it will come with Android 10 out of the box.

Additionally, it may have a 32MP selfie camera and will come with a powerful battery of 4500 mAh with fast charging support. This is just a guess by seeing the specs of its previous models. Official information is still to come.

There are still no words when it will be available. But in my opinion, it will debut at the Mobile World Congress going to held next month. Xiaomi has not revealed anything regarding this yet.