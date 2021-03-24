Are you ready to experience more gaming smartphones? Right on schedule, Xiaomi Black Shark has introduced its latest series of gaming smartphones – Black Shark 4 and Black Shark 4 Pro. Both phones have a lot in common, with differences being in the chipset and camera department. Let’s have a look at the key specs.

Both devices have launched with a 6.67” E4 AMOLED screen by Samsung. The panel allows for a 144Hz screen refresh rate and 720Hz touch sampling rate. More interestingly, – Black Shark also launched special “e-sports finger gloves” for the most dedicated gamers.

Xiaomi Black Shark 4 Series is Now Live with 144Hz Display

Anyhow, the Black Shark 4 has come with a Snapdragon 870 SoC. On the other hand, the Pro version has landed with the more powerful Snapdragon 888 SoC. The Black Shark 4 Pro got a two-layer liquid cooling system to handle the extra heat.

Both the Black Shark 4 and the Black Shark 4 Pro come with 120W fast charging. The battery capacity is 4,500 mAh. A demo during the event revealed Xiaomi has managed to speed up the charge from 0 to 100% to just 14 minutes 50 seconds. Isn’t it amazing?

There’s another major difference between the Pro and the vanilla option. The Pro model comes with Xiaomi RAMDISK feature that uses RAM as disk storage, boosting the performance.

Now, let’s talk about their cameras. The Black Shark 4 Pro has a 64MP main camera and an 8 MP ultra-wide one, with an auxiliary 5MP sensor. The regular Black Shark 4 comes with a 48MP main shooter with the same other two cameras. Moreover, both phones have a 20MP selfie unit inside a centered punch hole. The user interface is JOYUI 12.5, based on Android 11.

The Black Shark 4 sells in three colours – Magic Black, plain Black, and plain Silver. It will be available in four memory configurations. The pricing details are as follows.

6/128 GB version costs $383

8/128 GB version costs $415

12/128 GB variant goes for $460

12/256 GB phone costs $505

The pricing details of Black Shark 4 Pro are as follows.