The Xiaomi Civi 3 is coming out later this week. Now the company revealed more details about the display and the front-facing cameras. According to the latest information, Xiaomi Civi 3 will launch with two front-facing cameras with 4K video recording.

The panel will keep the pill-shaped punch-hole design in the centre for the dual cameras just like the predecessor. One of the cameras will be for selfies, the other for vlogging with a wide 100-degree field of view.

The big change from previous Civi phones is the new one will support 4K video recording. All this information is accurate as Xiaomi itself revealed in a Weibo post.

Xiaomi Civi 3 will Launch with Two Front-Facing Cameras with 4K Video Recording

The phone will weigh 173.5 grams with a 7.56 mm thin body at the base and 71.7 mm in width. Xiaomi claims it will be the culmination of technology and design after being in development for over three years. The phone is aimed at young people who are into self-expression.

According to previous reports, the upcoming phone will debut with Dimensity 8200 Ultra chipset. Moreover, it will bring a 50 MP main camera with OIS, and there will be a quad-LED flash under the Oreo-shaped camera island. It will be available in four colours – Rose Purple, Adventure Gold, Mint Green, and Coconut Gray.

William Lu, a long-time Xiaomi executive who is now President of the company, further revealed that Civi 3 will take flagship-tier photos while staying in the mid-tier price range. The predecessor, Civi 2, was launched in September ‘22 with a CNY2,399 starting price. We expect the new smartphone to stay in the same range.

