Xiaomi is preparing to expand its popular Civi lineup. Now, early leaks have almost revealed all specs of the upcoming Xiaomi Civi 6 series. While the company has not made any official announcement yet, multiple reports suggest that both the Xiaomi Civi 6 and Civi 6 Pro could launch soon, bringing notable upgrades in performance, display, and camera capabilities.

According to recent information shared by a well-known tipster, the Xiaomi Civi 6 Pro will come with the Dimensity 9500 chipset. This would place it among the more powerful devices in its category, offering improved speed and efficiency compared to its predecessor. The phone will also feature a large 6.83-inch display with 1.5K resolution, which should deliver sharp visuals and a smooth viewing experience for users who enjoy streaming, gaming, or browsing.

Xiaomi Civi 6 Series Specs Leak Ahead of Expected Launch

One of the standout features of the Civi 6 Pro could be its camera system. The device will include a 50MP periscope telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. This type of camera setup allows users to capture distant subjects with greater clarity, making it useful for photography enthusiasts who want more flexibility without relying on digital zoom. If this rumor turns out to be accurate, it would mark a significant step forward for the Civi series in terms of camera performance.

Alongside the Pro model, Xiaomi will also introduce the standard Civi 6. This version may come equipped with the Dimensity 8500 processor, which is likely to provide a balance between performance and power efficiency. The Civi 6 will feature a slightly smaller 6.59-inch display, also with 1.5K resolution, ensuring that users still get a high-quality visual experience in a more compact form.

Interestingly, the camera setup on the Civi 6 could be similar to the Pro variant, with reports suggesting a 50MP periscope telephoto camera offering 5x zoom. This indicates that Xiaomi may be aiming to bring advanced photography features to both models, rather than limiting them to the higher-end version.

However, not all leaks agree on the same specifications. Earlier rumors suggested that the Civi 6 might include a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, a 200MP main camera, and a telephoto lens with 3x zoom. There were also claims of a 50MP front camera with autofocus, which would appeal to users who prioritize high-quality selfies and video calls. These differences in reported specs highlight that the final details are still uncertain.

As with many early leaks, it is important to treat this information cautiously. Smartphone specifications often change during development, and companies may adjust features before the official launch. Still, the details shared so far suggest that Xiaomi is focusing on improving both performance and camera capabilities in the Civi 6 series.

With the previous Civi 5 Pro launching around the same time last year, expectations are building for a similar release window. As the launch date gets closer, more reliable information is likely to emerge, giving a clearer picture of what Xiaomi has planned. For now, the Civi 6 series appears to be shaping up as a strong contender in the mid-to-premium smartphone segment.