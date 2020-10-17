Xiaomi Crowdfunding Dabai Smart Toilet, Works on Voice Instructions





Xiaomi’s Youpin Platform supported a new Dabai product (known for its home appliances), a Smart toilet introduced under crowdfunding. The initial cost is 3,599 yuan ($535), while the crowdfunding exercise will retail limited to 2,288 yuan ($340).

Dabai Super Power Ion voice-activated smart toilet is packed with the first Dabai smart AI voice chip that responds quickly. For instance, if you say “open the lid,” the lid will open automatically.

Features of the Xiaomi Smart Restroom Product

The high-transmittance Glass panel is embedded into the LED digital display interface as far as design is concerned, and the icons are bright and vivid. Thus, operating the Xiaomi smart toilet at night is worry-free and clearly visible. When a person enters, the smart toilet detects the existence, it detects the foot, and the seat lifts automatically. Therefore, the cover can minimize cross-infection must not have to be lifted manually. Apart from that, the bathroom frequently senses the person entering through the steps’ movement, opening the lid.

Xiaomi Smart Toilet also features innovative technology of plasma sterilization in the medical field. Sterilization ions are constantly released, which target the toilet’s inside and penetrate the internal core of the bacteria in all directions after it is activated. It completely destroys the structure of the bacterial DNA and RNA, thoroughly sterilizing the bowl. The company says that it makes the bathroom additionally convenient and comfortable to use while the light is out. Patented secondary siphon flushing technology by Dabai is strong and effective. It can easily extract the dirt without leaving any sewage residue and clean more thoroughly with the surrounding vigorous vortex flushing.

The smart toilet supports patented constant washing of temperatures, washing, buttocks washing/bide washing, 6-speed warm air drying, ECO constant temperature seat, and other functions.

The product is available on the Youpin website and will be delivered on 10 November.

