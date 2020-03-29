In this emerging situation Coronavirus in Pakistan, many businesses are facing difficulties in operations. Although Mistore.pk is operating 100% still we are facing some obstacles in delivering the orders of our beloved customers due to recent emergency situation and the lockdown imposed by the government to halt the spread of COVID-19 has directly affected the time duration of our product delivery.

Xiaomi Delays Deliveries in Pakistan During Coronavirus Outbreak

This Lockdown and Strict movement of the public have caused delays in delivering products to the customer; we are extremely regretful for this delay but this delay is completely unintentional and it’s for the sake of the well-being of our customers and employees as we at Mistore.pk are taking certain measures to sanitize our warehouse and products. Our employees are also taking the necessary precautions to prevent themselves from this pandemic. We are in contact with our logistics partners and we are asking them to take precautionary measures against this pandemic. In this difficult time, we are completely supporting the decisions took by Government of Pakistan because this battle against Coronavirus cannot be fought by the Government alone. We all have to play our role in it.

We appeal everyone to co-operate with us and the government in this difficult time because it’s the time to stand firm in the face of this Menace. Although, We are continuously working to develop a fast and safe way of getting your order delivered but till then we need your corporation and patience.

We from Smartlink Technologies highly suggest you to please follow the instructions issued by Government of Pakistan, strictly follow the safety precautions as per suggested by WHO and Health Ministry.

In this period of hardship, we assure you that we are united and working diligently to fulfil your requests on time, but in this difficult time we need your full support so that we can play our part to disinfect our beloved Pakistan from this menace.