Xiaomi Ends Security Updates for Several Devices: Which Phones Are Affected?

Xiaomi has officially discontinued security updates for several of its popular devices, marking the end of support for these models. The announcement was made through Xiaomi’s Product Software Support Information page, affecting thousands of users worldwide. While this move aligns with the company’s strategy of prioritizing newer devices, it raises concerns regarding security risks for users still relying on these older models. However, in an unexpected turn, Xiaomi has made an exception for one flagship device—the Xiaomi 11 Ultra—which will receive an additional software update despite reaching the end of regular security updates.

Xiaomi’s latest End-of-Life (EOL) update includes multiple budget and mid-range smartphones. The following devices will no longer receive security patches or software updates:

Redmi 10C

Redmi 10

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 11E Pro

Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

POCO X4 Pro 5G

Xiaomi 12X

These devices reached their final update cycle with MIUI 14 or HyperOS 1 based on Android 13. While users can still operate these smartphones, they will no longer receive security patches to protect against newly discovered vulnerabilities, increasing the risk of malware and cyber threats.

Additionally, Xiaomi 12 Lite, while still operational, will not receive the HyperOS 2 update as expected. This leaves users without new software enhancements, which could have improved their phone’s performance and longevity.

Xiaomi 11 Ultra Gets Special Treatment

Despite the discontinuation of updates for many devices, the Xiaomi 11 Ultra has been given an extended software update with HyperOS 2. This 2021 flagship, known for its high-end specifications and advanced camera system, will receive an update based on Android 14, though not the upcoming Android 15-based HyperOS 2.

This move suggests that Xiaomi may be offering extended software support for its flagship devices, possibly to retain brand loyalty among premium users. It raises questions about Xiaomi’s update policy and why certain flagship models receive extended support while mid-range and budget devices are left out.

What This Means for Affected Users

For users of discontinued devices, the lack of security updates means their phones will be vulnerable to cyber threats, including malware, phishing attacks, and data breaches. While the devices will continue to function, users must take extra precautions to ensure their safety.

Be Cautious with App Downloads – Avoid downloading apps from third-party sources. Stick to Google Play Store or Xiaomi’s official app store to reduce the risk of malware. Use a Trusted Security App – Install a reputable mobile security application to detect and block potential threats. Enable Two-Factor Authentication (2FA) – Secure your accounts with 2FA to add an extra layer of protection. Regularly Back Up Your Data – Store important files in the cloud or an external drive to prevent data loss in case of security breaches. Avoid Using Public Wi-Fi – Public networks can expose your device to hackers. Use a VPN when connecting to unsecured networks. Keep Your Apps Updated – Even if your phone no longer gets OS updates, keeping third-party apps updated can reduce security risks.

To verify whether your Xiaomi smartphone has reached End-of-Life (EOL) status, follow these steps:

Visit Xiaomi’s Official Support Page – Check the Product Software Support Information page to see if your device is listed under discontinued updates. Check for Updates Manually – Go to Settings > About Phone > System Updates and see if new updates are available. If none appear, your device may have reached EOL. Monitor Xiaomi Announcements – Follow Xiaomi’s official forums and news updates for any last-minute security patches or extended support announcements.

Final Thoughts

Xiaomi’s decision to discontinue updates for multiple devices signals the company’s shift toward prioritizing newer models. While this is common in the smartphone industry, users of affected devices should take extra precautions to safeguard their data and online security. The extended support for Xiaomi 11 Ultra also indicates that flagship models may receive preferential treatment in terms of software updates. If your device is on the EOL list, it may be time to consider upgrading to a newer model with continued security and software support.

