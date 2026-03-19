The global artificial intelligence race took an unexpected turn when Xiaomi introduced its latest large language model, MiMo-V2-Pro. Known primarily for smartphones and smart devices, the company has now stepped into advanced AI development with a system that rivals some of the most powerful models in the world—while costing far less to use.

MiMo-V2-Pro is a massive model built with one trillion parameters, placing it among the largest AI systems ever created. However, what makes it stand out is its efficiency. Instead of using all its parameters at once, it activates only a small portion during each task. This design reduces computing costs and speeds up performance, making it more practical for real-world applications.

Xiaomi Enters AI Race with Powerful and Affordable MiMo-V2-Pro

The model was developed under the leadership of Fuli Luo, who described the release as a “quiet ambush” in the global AI space. Unlike traditional AI systems that focus mainly on conversation, MiMo-V2-Pro is designed to perform actions. This means it can go beyond answering questions and actually complete tasks such as writing code, managing workflows, or controlling digital tools.

One of the key innovations behind MiMo-V2-Pro is its ability to handle very large amounts of information at once. It can process up to one million tokens in a single context window, allowing it to work on long and complex problems without losing track of details. This is especially useful for businesses that need AI to analyze large datasets or manage complicated systems.

The model also uses a technique called hybrid attention, which helps it focus on the most important parts of the data while quickly scanning the rest. This approach improves both speed and accuracy. In simple terms, the AI behaves more like an expert researcher who knows where to look, rather than a beginner reading everything line by line.

Performance tests suggest that MiMo-V2-Pro is highly competitive. Independent evaluations placed it among the top AI systems globally, with strong results in reasoning, coding, and task execution. While it may not yet surpass leading models from companies like OpenAI and Anthropic, it comes surprisingly close—especially considering its lower cost.

Affordability is one of the model’s biggest advantages. Running advanced AI systems can be expensive, but MiMo-V2-Pro offers similar capabilities at a fraction of the price. This makes it attractive for companies looking to adopt AI without investing heavily in infrastructure. It could also help smaller organizations access tools that were previously out of reach.

However, the model is not without concerns. Because it is designed to take actions, it also introduces new security risks. Systems that can execute commands or manipulate data need strong safeguards to prevent misuse. Experts recommend careful monitoring and strict controls when deploying such powerful tools.

Another limitation is that the model is currently available only through Xiaomi’s own platform, and it does not yet support images or multimedia inputs. Still, the company has hinted at future versions that may include these features.